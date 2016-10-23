Shiva Boys claim SSFL Premiership title

WALTER ALIBEY

Shiva Boys Hindu College were yesterday crowned champions of the Premiership Division of the First Citizens/Shell Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) after the defeated Pleasantville Secondary 3-1 at Pleasantville.

Needing just a victory to assure themselves winners, the Shiva Boys outfit thought they had allowed it to slip away when Shane Baldeo opened the scoring in the 24th minute, courtesy a blunder from the leader’s defence.

However Shiva Boys, who have enjoyed a near 100 percent record by losing just once for the season, got the equaliser in the 33rd minute when Shaquille Williams found the net in the 33rd minute to send the teams to be half-time break level at one apiece. At the restart both teams fought hard to get the go-ahead goal, but it was late in the 85th minute that took the advantage through Tyrel Baptiste item, before they sealed the win with another goal from Junior Asson, a minute before the stroke of regulation time.

The victory pushed Shiva Boys to 34 points and outside the reach of any other team with a round of matches still to go.

Presentation College (San Fernando) secured the runner-up position by virtue of a better goal difference after hammering St Mary’s College 10-1 at Serpentine Road, St Clair, while Naparima College edged East Mucurapo 1-0 at Trinity College Ground in Moka, Maraval.

Meanwhile Queen’s Royal College (QRC) faces relegation after going down to Fyzabad, 1-0, at home and Fatima College have confirmed their position in the Championship Division next year by going down to Trinity 1-0 in a match played at Fatima grounds in Mucurapo.

Bottom of the table St Benedict’s College will also join Fatima in the Championship Division next year, in spite of beating Signal Hill 1-0 in Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin.

In the other match between San Juan North and St Anthony’s College, the “Westmoorings Tigers” claimed a hard fought 4-3 victory at Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan.

RESULTS

St Mary’s College 1 vs Presentation College (San F’do) 10

East Mucurapo 0 vs Naparima 1

Pleasantville Sec 1 vs Shiva Boys 3

QRC 0 vs Fyzabad Sec 1

Fatima 0 vs Trinity Moka 1

San Juan North 3 vs St Anthony’s 4

St Benedict’s 1 vs Signal Hill 0

STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A GD Pts

Shiva Boys 13 11 1 1 31 10 21 34

Pres (San F’do) 13 9 2 2 30 11 19 29

Naparima 13 9 2 2 26 12 14 29

St Anthony’s 13 8 1 4 34 21 13 25

St Augustine 13 5 5 3 15 11 4 20

Fyzabad Sec 13 6 2 5 24 22 2 20

St Mary’s 14 5 5 4 14 26 -12 20

Trinity Moka 13 5 3 5 8 17 -9 18

Signal Hill 13 5 2 6 15 13 2 17

East Mucurapo 13 3 3 7 12 19 -7 12

San Juan North 13 3 2 8 20 23 -3 11

QRC 13 2 4 7 7 15 -8 10

P’ville 13 2 4 7 12 23 -11 10

Fatima 13 2 3 8 13 23 -10 9

St Benedict's 13 2 3 8 6 21 -15 9