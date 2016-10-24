Charles, Martineau for Olympia final

T&T will be represented at next year’s Mr & Ms Olympia, the pinnacle of professional bodybuilding and fitness, thanks to veteran muscleman Darrem Charles and emerging talent Laurelle Martineau.

The 47-year-old Charles and Martineau won their respective division titles at the IFBB Pro Dayana Cadeau Classic which was held at Double Three by Hilton, Miami Airport & Convention Centre, Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

Competing in the Classic Men’s Physique Division, Charles tallied seven points to take top honours ahead of home-town entrant Terrence Ruffin (10 points) while Chris Bumstead of Canada was third with 13, and USA’s Kevin Wilson, fourth.

With the win, Charles earned automatic qualification to the Mr Olympia competition for the 11th time in his professional career.

It was also his fourth win of the year after he topped the field at the IFBB Pro Classic Physique Men in Puerto Rico, Toronto and the Wings of Strength Chicago Pro event.

He was also second at the Pittsburgh Pro, New York Pro and Wings of Strength Tampa Pro and fifth at the 2016 Olympia in the Men’s Physique Classic competition.

Charles first competed in an IFBB eventin 1989, in the IFBB World Amateur Championships and placed 5th in the light heavyweight division while he first competed in the IFBB Night of Champions in 1992, where he placed 11th.

In 1995, he competed in an unprecedented nine professional IFBB bodybuilding contests. Between 2002 and 2009 he won nine professional contests.

He currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and works out at the BusyBody Fitness Centre.

He returned to competition this year after a two-year hiatus and has now won four of seven titles in the IFBB's new Classic Bodybuilding Division.

Martineau is relatively new on the professional circuit having obtained her pro card in 2014 and will make her Olympia debut after she won Women’s Figure Pro, her first in four events.

Martineau, originally from Petit Valley, resides in Washington DC. She topped 19 other competitors with a total score of 16, just one ahead of the second placed finisher.

Commenting on her win, Martineau, 35, a former Holy Name Convent (PoS) student said words cannot begin to express how she felt on hearing she was the winner.

“The hard work, the persistence and dedication has all paid off and now I have to continue to work much harder to improve to the next level.”

With regards to sharing the stage with Charles, Martineau said she felt inspired to be in the same competition, knowing he paved the way for T&T bodybuilders and fitness athletes.

She also thanked her parents, Frank and Christine Martineau who were present at the show for their continued support.

“It was actually the first time my dad saw me compete, so he now call himself my “lucky charm” ended Martineau.