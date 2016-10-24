Contentment at Leicester

Contentment shouldn’t be a problem for Newmarket trainer William Haggas, when he saddles this Highclere-owned Cacique filly for 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Leicester today; beaten ten lengths when 1/2 favourite last time!

That was 53 days ago, her debut was promising, finishing fourth to Partitia at Newbury when an unconsidered 14/1 shot.

It must have been a shock to punters, and surprise for local winning trainer Andrew Balding, when Poet’s Vanity stormed clear to win unchallenged at Salisbury; however the form is sound because that winning filly went on to land the group three ‘Oh So Sharp’ Stakes at Newmarket, improving by at least 14lbs!

Definitely a classic prospect!

My word Contentment really was up against a ‘brick wall’ but now suitably recovered, and from a yard that complemented my opinion with Rivet last Saturday, should go one better and make it third time lucky; a 5lbs fillies’ allowance is built into time-handicap calculations and jockey booking is significant, Ryan Moore!

Running in tandem will be another eight-race programme on ‘soft’ Redcar where Sheikspear and Bithynia could well dominate the fifteen-runner 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs, clear ‘best-in’ on the TH which tends to come up trumps during the last fortnight of turf-flat racing.

Twice-raced Sheikspear is marginally preferred, mount of Oisin Murphy who has ridden well past a century this year and my confident tip for the 2017 championship.

Given both come out similarly I’m moved to favour Sheikspear because Bithynia gets the fillies’ allowance and I’m always wary of being influenced by weights over sprints; ‘built up’ figures are for handicapping purposes, often not a serious factor in set-weight races for juveniles. Obviously an impost is more significant over a mile, and plus.

Murphy also partners twice-raced Jukebox Jive in the eight-runner Maiden Stakes over nine furlongs; what beats Anthony Honeyball’s charge will win!