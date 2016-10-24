Petrotrin must address Vance River

Reports of oil pollution at Vance River in La Brea are an unwelcome reminder of other spills at Petrotrin drilling and storage locations that are too recent for comfort.

According to residents, oil has been leaking into the river for a month now and the stink of the effluent and its impact on the water and the environs as it flows past is having a deleterious effect on residents who live close to the waterway. Vance Beach, into which the river flows, is also contaminated by the runoff of the contaminated water into the sea.

Four-year-old Caleb Hart slipped on a narrow bridge over the river at Fitz Lane on Wednesday falling into the oil-slicked river. The young man has been given medication by Petrotrin’s doctors, but other children are complaining of itchy rashes after coming into contact with the oil.

Older residents complain of health issues which they believe are the result of being exposed gases from the polluted river.

While the company has deployed a backhoe to clean up the river, it’s more than a little odd that it’s taken weeks for the company to respond to the complaints of residents. It’s not as if the company is unaware of the fragile nature of its oil pipelines and abandoned well sites.

In August, the company acknowledged that an oil to shore pump on Trinmar’s Platform 17 had dumped oil into the Gulf of Paria, leading to a shutdown of fishing operations in the villages of Bamboo, Bonasse, St Marie, Bois Bourg, Granville, Icacos and Fullerton.

That spill put 1,200 fishermen out of work for the duration of the spill and its cleanup. A month later, the company was notified of another spill, with the pungent presence of oil along Coffee Beach.

A resident of the area, Alvin La Borde, claimed to have notified Petrotrin that oil was seeping from abandoned well ABM 37 in the Brighton Marine Field, warning that the well has been out of order for some time and had collapsed under the surface of the earth. No action was taken on the seepage until recently, and it’s quite likely that this latest oil spill is the result of a failure of that deteriorating old oil well.

The company’s response has been surprisingly lackadaisical, given its foreknowledge of the impact of a steady stream of crude oil into the environment. Residents, are now calling for a camp for medical treatment to be set up by the company.

It hasn’t been that long since the disaster of the 2013 oil spill for the company, and it would not have been out of line for the state-owned refinery to be seen responding with speed and decisiveness to manage an oil spill with entirely predictable results for the people it’s affecting and the ensuing damage to the company’s faltering corporate reputation.

Clearly Petrotrin must do better than this. The company has generally been well served by its fenceline communities, the residents who live close to its installations and drilling sites who act as a capable early warning system when things go wrong with its aging systems.

These residents, the company’s neighbors in good faith, surely deserve a better organised, more capable response than the one they have been experiencing in La Brea.