‘Big Cannons’ draw but lead in Super League

Sports and Games FC Santa Rosa spurned a golden opportunity to increase its lead atop the National Super League standings by three points on Sunday when the Big Cannons drew 2-2 with last placed Marabella Family Crisis Centre at the Marvin Lee Stadium, Tunapuna.

‘The Big Cannons’ opened the scoring from the prolific Rashad Griffith from the penalty spot after 14 minutes but they could do nothing but admire the equalizer, which ironically came 14 minutes later, from a well struck free kick from former national midfielder Andre Pacheco. The goal sent both teams to the dressing rooms tied at one with everything to play for thereafter.

However only five minutes had gone after the break and ‘The Big Cannons’ restored their advantage when Kevon Cornwall found the nets.

But again the southerners fought hard with relegation staring them in the face, to equalize from Juma Clarence in the 66th minute, and earn a share of the points in a game that many felt would have gone to the Arima based team.

‘The Big Cannons’ still maintain a six-point lead on the standing on 41 points with defending champions T&T Defence Force squandering the opportunity to reduce that margin, by going down surprisingly to Police FC 1-2.

The Army Coast-Guard combination on 35 points, thought they were on their way to reducing the gap held by Santa Rosa to three points, but were let down by an early blunder in defence that allowed Chase Sealy to fire the ‘Lawmen’ in front after 13 minutes.

Later, they were back on level terms after Jamaal Goodridge found the net in the 44th minute to get their mission back on track. However Jason Boodram spoiled their plans when he sealed the win for Police five minutes from the end. The result pushed the ‘lawmen’ into fifth position on 29 points where they will relish their next meeting with third-from-bottom Bethel United at 6pm tomorrow at the Mt Pleasant, Tobago.

In another game, Siparia Spurs moved to third when they shut-out Club Sando Moruga 3-1, courtesy a double strike by Keston London in the 35th and 57th minutes and another goal from Chris Collins in the 41st. Club Sando’s lone item came off the boot of Jesse Edwards in the 63rd.

Meanwhile last year’s second place team Guaya United were also in winner’s row at the weekend when they defeated WASA FC 5-3 while Petrotrin Palo Seco and Matura Re United shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

Tenth placed Real Maracas and Bethel also split the points in a 1-1 draw while Queen’s Park CC got goals from Nasir Rodriguez and Shane Camps in another 2-2 stalemate with 1976 FC Phoenix.

The Tobagonians got a double from Dominique Kerr in the 54th and 90th minutes.