Best chance for Equinette

Equinette has been journeyed more than 670 miles from Sussex for a moderate ‘aged’ Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over six furlongs of Newcastle fibresand today; the lengths that some will go to get a result but it’s imperative this well-bred Equiano three-year-old gains ‘winning brackets’ for stud purposes.

This is probably ‘last chance saloon’ for Amanda Perrett’s charge, Newmarket Sales ‘horses-in-training’ began yesterday and you can bet Equinette will be worth considerably more if able to finally get her head in front before entering a ring.

Unfortunately this is no ‘penalty-kick’ because owners of consistent, hitherto luckless Lovin Spoonful are in a similar boat and on my time-handicap is a few pounds superior to the long-distance raider. BHA ratings don’t concur they illustrate that Brian Smart’s charge is SIX POUNDS inferior!

Realistically the betting proposition would normally be the longer priced runner, which will doubtless be Lovin Spoonful, but with an each-way treble in mind, and no desire to contradict BHA computation just for the sake of it, we’ll play from Rashford’s Double and St Malo, hoping there are no non-runners to scupper place ‘terms and conditions!’

Both are currently five-horse events which involve two places!

Course and distance winner Rashford’s Double attempts to confirm placings with Nepeta in the mile nursery on slightly worse weight terms but, ‘crack’ apprentice, Adam McNamara, claims five pounds allowance and his guv’nor, Richard Fahey, will be expecting this Zoffany colt to gain his second success.

This eight-race programme kicks off with another ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over five furlongs, St Malo has Mutadeffaq to beat and should win at the fourth attempt; we rate Roger Varian’s ‘rep’ seven pounds better.

For ‘information purposes’ we have Coolfitch ‘best-in’ for the ten-runner nursery over five furlongs and at Catterick, where it will be really ‘soft’ ground, Brian The Snail could well belie his name in the Novice Stakes over five furlongs. He’s useful.

Stick to the ‘daily patent!’

SELECTIONS

1.00 St Malo

1.30 Rashford’s Double

4.00 Equinette