Jabloteh leapfrogs Rangers after edging Ma Pau 1-0

Jamal Gay scored 14 minutes from full time to earn San Juan Jabloteh a 1-0 win over visitors Ma Pau Stars in the lone Digicel T&T Pro League match at the Barataria Recreation Ground, on Sunday.

The result saw Jabloteh leapfrog St. Ann’s Rangers for second spot and level on nine points with two-time defending champions Central FC, who have a better goal-difference and a game in hand against Morvant Caledonia United tonight from 8pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Coming off a win away to Morvant Caledonia United, Jabloteh had three early misses while winger Noel Williams struck wide with the goal at his mercy – all within the first 15 minutes.

However, the decisive goal would come in the 76th minute when Gay towered over the the Ma Pau defence to head past Stars goalkeeper Glenroy Samuel off a left side Elijah Manners’ corner.

Samuel, whose crossbar was rattled by a rocket from Tyrone Charles just over the hour mark, denied the hosts a second item ten minutes from time with a reflex save to get to a Brent Sam free-kick which took a wicked deflection off the wall.

Ma Pau Stars coach, Ross Russell, said the contest was evenly matched, but conceded that “not much goalmouth action was produced by both sides to offer enough excitement for the good turnout of supporters” at the Barataria venue.

Russell, a two-time former league champion winning coach with Defence Force, added, “We were pushing to be second after this game, now the result is a setback for us. We did a lot of what we had set out to do but one mistake cost us.”

The Stars (6 points) maintain fourth position, one point behind Rangers, while W Connection (4 points), who faces Point Fortin Civic today from 6pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium, and or Morvant Caledonia United could hurdle both sides to occupy third at the end of Round One Match Day Four play.

Jabloteh’s head coach Keith Jeffrey reiterated that the ambition is to return the San Juan Kings as one of the dominant forces in Trinidad and Tobago football.

Jeffrey, who led Jabloteh to a runners-up finish last season behind Central to qualify for next season’s CONCACAF Champions League qualifiers, felt his side should have put away the win early against Ma Pau despite being without six regular players.

Winger Sean Bonval, goalkeeper Shemel Louison, defender Aquil Selby, and winger Nathan Lewis, the T&T international who was shot in the shoulder during a drive-by shooting in his native Maloney last September, are all sidelined through injury, while regular captain Damian Williams completed his two-match suspension on Sunday and talented left full-back Keston Julien is with the T&T U20s for Caribbean qualifiers to the U20 World Cup.

Ma Pau had to do without former United Kingdom based forward Jason Scotland due to illness. Other veteran strikers Kerry Baptiste and Collin Samuel were used off the bench, with Russell starting Anthony Wolfe up front.

Jeffrey, though, was happy to give his team’s supporters—who he hopes to foster as Jabloteh’s 12th-man—a victory.

“As far as I am concerned, we kept them (Ma Pau) in the game,” said Jeffrey. “No disrespect to Ma Pau but they came with a game plan to sit deep and try to beat us on the counter[attack] and I didn’t see that beating us. The possession, in my opinion, was 65/35 in our favour—a one-way contest. If you look at the first 15 minutes we should have been 4-0 and that would have forced them to change their game plan.”

Sunday’s Result

San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Jamal Gay 76th) vs Ma Pau Stars 0

Fixtures

Today

Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva:

W Connection vs Pt Fortin Civic, 6pm

Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia United, 8pm

Standings

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Central FC 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

Jabloteh 4 3 0 1 7 4 9

St Ann’s Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 4 7

Ma Pau Stars 4 2 0 2 6 6 6

Police FC 4 1 2 1 9 7 5

M/C United 3 1 1 1 6 6 4

W Connection 3 1 1 1 5 5 4

Club Sando 4 1 0 3 5 7 3

Defence Force 4 1 0 3 5 10 3

Pt Fortin Civic 3 0 1 2 3 7 1