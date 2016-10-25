There was plenty to cheer and much to be proud about when the T&T Equestrian Association (TTEA) held its mini league finale and Goodwin Heights show-jumping competition on Sunday, October 16,...
Lots to cheer at TTEA mini league final
There was plenty to cheer and much to be proud about when the T&T Equestrian Association (TTEA) held its mini league finale and Goodwin Heights show-jumping competition on Sunday, October 16, at Goodwin Heights Stables, St Ann’s.
Riders, coaches, parents, family and friends gathered for the last time to cheer on and celebrate the end of the season in which the three major stables participated.
Coaches Margaret “Muffy” Auerbach, Sarah McCartney, Patrice Stollmeyer, Anja Taylor, Natalie Rapier and Sandhya Moll and their riders from Goodwin Heights, Saddle Valley and San Antonio stables were represented.
With clear skies and plenty of sunshine, retired police inspector Errol Grant, kicked off the day with the crowd standing at attention and singing the national anthem, led by Michelle Sabga-Aboud.
The day’s proceedings began with the lead line class in which ten young participants rode their hearts out with Annabella Hill and Dream Weaver topping the field and showing there was a bright future for the sport in Trinidad & Tobago.
Results
1st - Annabella Hill with Dream Weaver
2nd - Charlotte Mack with Saxon Dancer
3rd - Zoe Rutherford with Unbridled Dream
4th - Mila Aleong with Sheba
5th - Seanna George with Starlight
6th - Lily-Marie Jordan with Sheba
7th - Scarlett Selby with Starlight
8th - Elle Aleong with Sheba
9th - Myrisa Maundy with Saxon Dancer
10th - Alianna Gunness with Morocco
Isabella Ashley and Matthew Marhue, two lead line participants, did not take part in the final but had a total of 90 points for the season.
A prize giving ceremony was also held to announce the overall champion of the five-event mini league series held throughout the year in the respective classes. Zoe Rutherford with 590 points over five events was champion with Annabella Hill (510 points over four events), second. Charlotte Mack (410 points over 3 events) was third while Myrisa Maundy (400 points over four events) was fourth.
In the micro mini league, the results were:
Children
1st - Katie Darlow with Dream Weaver
2nd - Meaghan Khoury with Unbridled Dream
3rd - Joanne Benjamin with Dream Weaver
4th - Isabella Powell with Unbridled Dream
5th - Ryan Mohammed with Morocco
6th - Jessica Pagee with Morocco
Kate Skinner did not participate in the final but finished the season with 90 points.
The five micro mini league events held throughout the season saw Meaghan Khoury emerging champion with a total of 410 points over 3 events with Katie Darlow (330 points over 2 events) and Ryan Mohammed (330 over 4 events) second and Isabella Powell (270 points over 2 events) third while Jessica Pagee (230 points over 3 events), was fourth.
Among the adults Gabriella Marhue (450 points over a series of 4 events) was champion
Other adult participants for the season that did not participate in the final were: Amy Costelloe who participated both in the mini league and micro mini league classes. She finished with 130 points for each class.
Others included: Asha Bansee had 90 points; Kemlyn Gower-Allum with 110 point; Kimberly Harrylagan with 100 points; Sandhya Moll with 100 points and Fazal Razack with 90 points (all for one event) while Avalene Stewart had 310 points for three events.
