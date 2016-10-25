Lots to cheer at TTEA mini league final

There was plenty to cheer and much to be proud about when the T&T Equestrian Association (TTEA) held its mini league finale and Goodwin Heights show-jumping competition on Sunday, October 16, at Goodwin Heights Stables, St Ann’s.

Riders, coaches, parents, family and friends gathered for the last time to cheer on and celebrate the end of the season in which the three major stables participated.

Coaches Margaret “Muffy” Auerbach, Sarah McCartney, Patrice Stollmeyer, Anja Taylor, Natalie Rapier and Sandhya Moll and their riders from Goodwin Heights, Saddle Valley and San Antonio stables were represented.

With clear skies and plenty of sunshine, retired police inspector Errol Grant, kicked off the day with the crowd standing at attention and singing the national anthem, led by Michelle Sabga-Aboud.

The day’s proceedings began with the lead line class in which ten young participants rode their hearts out with Annabella Hill and Dream Weaver topping the field and showing there was a bright future for the sport in Trinidad & Tobago.

Results

1st - Annabella Hill with Dream Weaver

2nd - Charlotte Mack with Saxon Dancer

3rd - Zoe Rutherford with Unbridled Dream

4th - Mila Aleong with Sheba

5th - Seanna George with Starlight

6th - Lily-Marie Jordan with Sheba

7th - Scarlett Selby with Starlight

8th - Elle Aleong with Sheba

9th - Myrisa Maundy with Saxon Dancer

10th - Alianna Gunness with Morocco

Isabella Ashley and Matthew Marhue, two lead line participants, did not take part in the final but had a total of 90 points for the season.

A prize giving ceremony was also held to announce the overall champion of the five-event mini league series held throughout the year in the respective classes. Zoe Rutherford with 590 points over five events was champion with Annabella Hill (510 points over four events), second. Charlotte Mack (410 points over 3 events) was third while Myrisa Maundy (400 points over four events) was fourth.

In the micro mini league, the results were:

Children

1st - Katie Darlow with Dream Weaver

2nd - Meaghan Khoury with Unbridled Dream

3rd - Joanne Benjamin with Dream Weaver

4th - Isabella Powell with Unbridled Dream

5th - Ryan Mohammed with Morocco

6th - Jessica Pagee with Morocco

Kate Skinner did not participate in the final but finished the season with 90 points.

The five micro mini league events held throughout the season saw Meaghan Khoury emerging champion with a total of 410 points over 3 events with Katie Darlow (330 points over 2 events) and Ryan Mohammed (330 over 4 events) second and Isabella Powell (270 points over 2 events) third while Jessica Pagee (230 points over 3 events), was fourth.

Among the adults Gabriella Marhue (450 points over a series of 4 events) was champion

Other adult participants for the season that did not participate in the final were: Amy Costelloe who participated both in the mini league and micro mini league classes. She finished with 130 points for each class.

Others included: Asha Bansee had 90 points; Kemlyn Gower-Allum with 110 point; Kimberly Harrylagan with 100 points; Sandhya Moll with 100 points and Fazal Razack with 90 points (all for one event) while Avalene Stewart had 310 points for three events.