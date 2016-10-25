Salha—changing the face of women in Dubai

VINODE MAMCHAN

in Dubai

Sitting in her luxurious office at the law chambers, Salha Al Basti Advocates and Legal Consultants, one was hard pressed not to be impressed by young attorney Salha Al Basti.

As our conversation grew there was this immediate respect for her, as it was clear that this strong woman was cutting a part for women in the United Arab Emirates to follow.

Owner of her law firm at the age of 34, Salha has proven that women in the UAE can be leaders, as there are many prominent male attorneys under her charge.

However, the strange thing is that she has used sport to champion her cause for a rightful place for women in the UAE. A sports fanatic, Salha is currently looking to increase the number of distance runners amongst females in her country.

“I used to go to the local private club to run and I got a number of other women to come and run as well.

“One day we asked the supervisor in charge to make the place private for us to keep a race and we were told that it is not possible for us to get that.

“Remember the women here would wear their traditional dress but you dress down when you go to run, so you need that privacy.

“We were denied the right to keep the race in a private facility.

“We decided to form the group called ANADOW meaning I am strong, and from there we have taken off.

“The club now has 70 ladies running in private and we have been able to get sponsors to come on board.

“Puma is one of our sponsors and Nike will be sponsoring our team at the Dubai Run. What this little club has shown is that you could make changes by using sport.”

Salha went on to explain that cricket is non existent among women in the UAE.

“Women here don’t play cricket they don’t know much about the game.

“Most of the native women here would have been exposed to running, football and basketball.

“The cricket is not a main sport here and as such it has not caught on. However, there is a saying in Dubai that everything is possible, so I don’t see why our women would not in the future try their hand at cricket.

“The influence of cricket is coming in to UAE at the moment because of the matches being played by Pakistan cricket team who has used here as their ‘home’ venue.

“This has worked well for people here because they are being exposed to international cricket.

“I am hopeful that cricket will pick up amongst the women, so that we a have a national team one day.

“However, for the moment I am in the process of making running a major sport for the ladies in this country and to bring out more runners of quality to represent the region.”