Sealy first Caribbean golfer in LPGA Tour

Top T&T golfer Monifa Sealy is well poised to be the first T&T and Caribbean golfer to compete professionally at the LPGA.

At the recent NWGA Tour at the Timacuan Golf Club in Lake Mary, Florida, which is one of few qualifiers for golfers to enter the top flight LPGA tour, the stylish T&T golfer gave an impressive show to finish with a round of 72, for a 4 round total of 291 which placed her tied in 20th position, among the hundreds of participants.

News of her performance have already begun to generate excitement in the golfing fraternity as she now faces the final qualifier from November 28 to December 4 at the LPGA International, Daytona Beach Florida, in which she is required to finish among the top 20 to get her LPGA Tour Card.

If she does not finish among the 20 she will still be guaranteed a spot in the Symetra Tour, as the following 20 players will earn status to play in some of the PGA tournaments, which means they will get some starts depending on number of players who have entered.

Sealy who recently turned professional after a stellar collegiate career, shot rounds of 69, 73 and 74 which comes on the heels of good showings at previous tournaments where she finished 3rd and 6th among others.

Chris Harries, the TT Golf Association (TT GA) director of golf said in a release that support for the young golfer is very important now, as she has shown her ability throughout her career by representing T&T at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships and other international tournaments and has emerged winners in both.

