T&T’s Lewis takes over at CANOC

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, is now the interim president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC). Lewis was unanimously elected to serve in the capacity following the resignation of former president, Steve Stoute of Barbados.

Stoute made good on his commitment in 2014 to step down after two of his four-year term.

He had been president of the organisation since its fledging years as the Caribbean Caucus of National Olympic Committees in 1999 to the official establishment of CANOC in 2003, to the organisation’s annual general assembly in Guadeloupe on Sunday.

Lewis will serve until the CANOC extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Barranquilla, Colombia, in February 2017. In accepting the leadership position, Lewis expressed his sincere gratitude to Stoute for his vision and dedicated leadership of the organisation over his 17-year reign.

He reminded the membership of the numerous challenges facing sport at this particular juncture at the global level and of the organisation’s need to play a leading role in the Olympic Movement.

He encouraged all to commit to the several important resolutions that emerged from the CANOC workshop on governance that took place on Saturday, since these serve as the critical roadmap for the organisation moving forward.

Astra Singh of the Surinam Olympic Committee was elected to the CANOC executive to fill the vacancy left by Stoute.

Singh is the first woman to serve on the CANOC executive.