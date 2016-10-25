Windies staring defeat

The last time rain fell in Abu Dhabi was back in March, so that is not expected to save West Indies. The only thing that can save them is the willow. However it will take nothing short of miracle for the Caribbean men to prevent another loss in this second Test of the Haier Cup series against Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Set an imposing 455 runs to win the game, the West Indies closed the fourth day on 171/4. Today, they will need another 285 runs to win with six wickets standing and leg-spinner Yasir Shah looking ominous. Pakistan bowled well yesterday to grab four wickets, after they declared at lunch on 227 for two - setting West Indies a day and a half to bat.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite showed that he was up for the fight scoring a rapid 67 but the top order didn’t fire. Battling well towards the end of the day were Jermaine Blackwood on 41 and Roston Chase 17. A lot will depend on them when play resumes at 10am local time. West Indies still have in the hut skipper Jason Holder who has a Test hundred and stand in wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

The first West Indian wicket to fall was that of Leon Johnson who was bowled playing on to Shah for nine. Darren Bravo joined Brathwaite and saw the latter hit his third six in Test cricket, as they found runs easy to come by. However, overconfidence would prove Bravo’s undoing as he slashed Rahat Ali to point on 13. He added 35 runs with Brathwaite for the second wicket and his blow was a significant one, being the batting mainstay for the West Indies in this series so far.

Brathwaite motored on and continued to be unusually aggressive, as he used his feet beautifully to the spinners. In the company of Marlon Samuels he took West Indies to 86 for two at the tea break.

The two added 49 runs for the third wicket before Samuels offered a simple caught and bowl chance to Shah for 23 with the score at 112. Brathwaite seemed to be leading a lone battle, until Mohammad Nawaz breached his defence with his score on 67. He negotiated 133 balls, striking six fours and a six in his face saving knock.

Pakistan resumed on the bedtime position of 114 for one and continued to dominate the West Indian bowling. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq took the score to 164, adding 71 runs for the third wicket when Miguel Cummins finally had Ali caught by Holder at slip for 79, which came off 137 balls and included five fours. This innings is on the back of his 302 not out and two in Dubai and zero in the first innings here. It has brought his total to 383 runs in the series the most by any batsman.

After his dismissal, Shafiq continued to look solid and although a declaration was always on the mind, he did not try to accelerate. He reached his half century of 92 balls with three hits to the fence.

He and Younis Khan pushed the score to 227 for two at the lunch break, when the home team decided enough was enough and put a halt to the punishment. Shafiq remained unbeaten on 58 and Khan 29.

Scoreboard

West Indies vs Pakistan

Pakistan 1st inns 452 all out

WI 1st inns 223 all out

Pakistan 2nd inns (o/n 114/1)

S Aslam c Hope b Gabriel 50

A Ali c Holder b Cummins 79

A Shafiq not out 58

Y Khan not out 29

Extras b4, lb3, w1, nb3 11

Total for 2 wkts 227

Fall of wkts: 93, 164.

Bowling: S Gabriel 12-2-36-1 (2nb), M Cummins 7-0-26-1 (1nb, 1w), K Brathwaite 15-2-33-0, D Bishoo 20-0-77-0, J Holder 7-0-22-0, R Chase 6-0-26-0.

West Indies 2nd inns (target 455 runs)

K Brathwaite lbw Nawaz 67

L Johnson b Shah 9

D Bravo c Nawaz b Rahat Ali 13

M Samuels c & b Shah 23

J Blackwood not out 41

R Chase not out 17

Extras 1lb 1

Total for 4 wkts 171

Fall of wkts: 28, 63, 112, 124.

Bowling: S Khan 10-2-24-0, R Ali 14-1-40-1, Yasir Shah 18-2-60-2, Z Babar 15-2-32-0, M Nawaz 5-0-14-1.

