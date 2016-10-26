Harley, Edwards keep swim title at Bishop Anstey

Bishop Anstey East defended its title in the Secondary School Girls category at the Tidal Wave Aquatics Inter-Zone Schools swim meet which took place on Sunday at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre, Macoya.

Bishop Anstey East led by the performances of national swimmers Jahmia Harley and Deshor Edwards and non-competitive duo, Ayoka Jack and Cadine Charles tallied 248.5 points to take top honours ahead of St Joseph’s Convent (209.5) and St Augustine Girls High (96).

In the boys division, national duo Kael Yorke and Gabriel Bynoe and Loic Sepaul helped Hillview College (229) capture the title ahead of Trinity College East (216.5), and Holy Cross College (75).

And in the Combined Secondary competition, debutants Vessigny Secondary (101), took home the title followed by St George’s College (80) and St Joseph College (34). ​

Among the primary schools, St Finbar’s RC, Arima Boys’ RC and Pt Fortin RC won the girls’, boys’ and co-ed categories respectively.

The annual event which featured 88 schools saw 15 records fall, with Regyna Marie Joab of St Joseph’s Convent establishing records in the 14 & over non-competitive 25m breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly swims. Christiano Rivas of Cunupia Government and Josiah Changar of Tunapuna Presbyterian established two records apiece.

The meet was officially opened by newly elected president of the Amateur Swimming Association, Wendell Lai Hing, while Hazel Haynes, club manageress, delivered the welcome address.

Tidal Wave Aquatics next hosts its annual Secondary Schools meet on November 6 at the same venue.

AWARDS

Individual

Non-competitive

8 & Under

Girls

1. Arianna Rogers—St Finbar’s Girls RC —45

2. Faatimah Emamalie—Learning Living Institute—22

3. Brianna Oumdath—St Finbar’s Girls RC—14

Boys

1. Christiano Rivas—Cunupia Gov’t Primary—52

2. Shivan Maraj—Curepe Presbyterian—28

3. Michael Charles—Arima West Gov’t Primary—22

9 & Over

Girls

1. Imani Williams—Pt Fortin RC—28

2. Natalia Charles—Arima West Gov’t Primary—26

3. Nicola Martinaz—Arima Girls’ RC—15

Boys

1. Dillon Jaglal—Learning Living Institute—34

2. Josiah Daniel—Learning Living Institute—24

3. Dejaun Lyder-George—Guiseppi Prep. —23

13 & Under

Girls

1. Eden Edwards—Pt Fortin East—29

2. Alani Blenman—St Joseph Convent (St Joseph)—19

3. Ayoka Jack (Bishop Anstey East) & Cadine Charles (Bishop Anstey East)—14

Boys

1. Loic Suepaul—Hillview—36

2. Keith Parkinson—El Do West—25

3. Zion Benjamin—Trinity East—24

14 & Over

Girls

1. Regyna Marie Joab—St Joseph Convent (St Joseph)—61

2. Ts Davis—St George’s—32

3. Chekieva Phillip—Guaico Secondary—19

Boys

1. Nikolai Sheppard—Bon Air Secondary—34

2. Miguel Jackson—Trinity East—19

3. Jerrel Thomas (Chevalier & Associates) & Keena Wickham (Tunapuna Govt Sec)—17

Competitive Division

8 & Under Girls

1. Madara Edwards - Montrose Gov’t Primary - 38

2. Zahara Alexander - Atwell’s Educational Institute - 26

3. Maidan Edwards - Montrose Gov’t Primary - 24

Boys

1. Giovanni Rivas - Cunupia Gov’T Primary - 39

2. Quillon Leera - Arima Boys’ RC - 27

3. Dominic Henry - Arouca Gov’t Primary - 22

9 & Over Girls

1. Neishelah Caseman - LA Horquetta North Govt - 45

2. Kiara Goodridge - Atwell’s Educational Institute - 33

3. Joy Blackett - Jermingham Gov’t - 32

Boys

1. Josiah Changar - Tunapuna Presbyterian School - 63

2. Sheni St Hilliare - Pt Fortin RC - 35

3. Tyrese Boxill - St Paul’s Boys Anglican - 25

13 & Under Girls

1. Jahmia Harley - Bishop Anstey East - 36

2. Naomi Patterson - St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) - 30

3. Sierra Reis - San Fernando Central Sec - 22.5

Boys

1. Aqeel Josep - Holy Cross - 43

2. Malik Nelson - St Benedict’s - 33

3. Delroy Terrel - Trinity - East 23

14 & Over Girls

1. Deshor Edwards - Bishop Anstey East - 39

2. Jewel Mulrain - St George’s College - 27

3. Jada Chai - Asja Girls - 20

Boys

1. Jeron Thompson - Trinity East - 52

2. Kael Yorke - Hillview College - 29

3. Gabriel Bynoe - Hillview College - 18

Team results

Girls’ Primary

1. St Finbar’s Girls RC - 59 pts

2. Tunapuna Girls RC - 26.5

3. San Fernando Girls Gov’t - 25

Secondary

1. Bishop Anstey East - 248.5

2. St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) - 209.5

3. St Augustine Girls High - 96

Boys Primary

1. Arima Boys’ RC - 32.5

2. St Paul’s Boys Anglican - 25

Secondary

1. Hillview College - 229

2. Trinity College East - 216.50

3. Holy Cross College - 75

Combined

Primary

1. Pt Fortin RC - 214.50

2. University School - 135

3. Learning Living Institute -113

Secondary

1. Vessigny Secondary - 101

2. St George’s College - 80

3. St Joseph College - 34 ​