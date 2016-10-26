More Licks in Dhabi

West Indies went down to their eighth consecutive defeat in all formats against Pakistan this tour, when they lost the second Test of the Haier Cup by 133 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, yesterday.

Chasing an improbable 455 runs to win the Test match, West Indies folded for 322 and despite this being the highest fourth innings total versus Pakistan in UAE, it was not good enough to take them over the line.

The star of the show for Pakistan was little leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who claimed a 10-wicket haul in the match - finishing with 10/210 runs, the sixth best ever by a Pakistani in Test cricket.

The West Indies fought well on the final day but the loss of Jermaine Blackwood for 95 - ended any chances they had of getting close to the home team. After losing the opening Test in Dubai by 56 runs, the West Indies will now head to the next Emirates which is Sharjah - looking to avoid another ‘whitewash,’ following emphatic losses in both the T20s and ODIs. West Indies resumed yesterday on 171/4 on a pitch which played well in the morning session.

The stiff wind blew the desert sand on the pitch and the early moisture was able to bind it, producing a surface which allowed the ball to come on nicely.

Blackwood easily brought up his half century off 79 balls with four fours but lost overnight partner Roston Chase, who was caught behind of Shah for 20 with the score at 187. The two added 63 runs for the fifth wicket.

Shai Hope joined Blackwood and as always looked good. The two played some attractive shots in adding 57. Just before lunch, however, Blackwood was bowled neck and crop five runs short of a second Test century. His 95 came of 127 balls with 11 fours.

Skipper Jason Holder went next to the probing Shah and the West Indies sunk further in the desert.

The only relief came when lunch was served with the score at 272/7. Hope trudged off on 23 not out and Devendra Bishoo five.

When play resumed, the two continued to put a heavy price on their wicket and added 45 runs with sensible strokeplay. Hope playing his best Test innings and reeled off some exquisite shots but could not reach his maiden Test fifty —falling to Zulfiqar Babar for 41. He faced 93 balls and struck four fours, leaving Bishoo to fight with the tail.

The Guyanese left hander looked good but the problem was at the other end. Miguel Cummins gave Shah his sixth wicket and 10th for the match soon after.

Scoreboard

West Indies vs Pakistan

Pakistan 1st inns 452 all out

WI 1st inns 223 all out

Pakistan 2nd inns 227/2 dec

West Indies 2nd inns (o/n 171/4)

K Brathwaite lbw Nawaz 67

L Johnson b Shah 9

D Bravo c Nawaz b Rahat Ali 13

M Samuels c & b Shah 23

J Blackwood b Shah 95

R Chase c Sarfraz b Shah 20

S Hope c Younis b Babar 41

J Holder lbw Shah 16

D Bishoo c Misbah b Babar 26

M Cummins b Shah 0

S Gabriel not out 7

Extras 4b, 1lb 5

Total all out 322

Fall of wkts: 28, 63, 112, 124, 187, 244, 266, 311, 312, 322.

Bowling: S Khan 14-3-44-0, R Ali 23-2-69-1, Yasir Shah 39-5-124-6, Z Babar 22-5-51-2, M Nawaz 10-0-29-1.

Result: Pakistan won by 133 runs.

Man of the match: Yasir Shah.