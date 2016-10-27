ST JOHN’S—Batsman Stacy-Ann King has paid the price for a run of poor form and has been dropped from the West Indies Women’s squad for next month’s tour of India.

The 33-year-old left-hander was not part of the 14-member unit announced yesterday by the West Indies Cricket Board for the six-match limited overs tour which runs from November 10-22.

King and seamer Erva Giddings are the only two changes from the squad that contested the recent One-Day International series against England which they lost 3-2. They have been replaced by the Barbadian duo of Shakera Selman and Kycia Knight—both fixtures in the squad previously.

The outstanding Stafanie Taylor will once again lead the touring party which includes veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed as vice-captain, along with former skipper Merissa Aguilleira, talented teenaged opener Hayley Matthews and seasoned campaigner, Deandra Dottin.

King, who has played 66 ODIs and 76 Twenty20s, failed to make any impression during the England series, managing just 43 runs in four outings. Her returns in the Twenty20 World Cup earlier this year were equally disappointing, gathering just 42 runs in five innings.

The 30-year-old Giddings, meanwhile, who made her debut in the recent England series, played just two matches and took a single wicket. Windies Women will welcome back the experience of Selman for the tough India trip, with the 27-year-old seamer having already played 62 ODIs and 59 T20Is.

The 24-year-old Knight, an opener, will also bring vital experience for the tour. She has played 41 ODIs and 33 T20Is. West Indies will play three ODIs and three T20Is on the Indian tour, with the one-dayers all designated as ICC Women’s Championship games.

Points from these contests will go towards determining the four automatic qualifiers for next year’s 50-over World Cup in England.

All games have been scheduled for the city of Vijayawada, in the coastal state of Andhra Pradesh.

WI SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shaquana Quintyne, Shakera Selman, Tremayne Smartt.