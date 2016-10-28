Ames to lead Mackenzie team

VANCOUVER—Trinidad and Tobago’s Stephen Ames has been named captain of the Mackenzie Tour team for December’s inaugural Aruba Cup in the Caribbean.

The 52-year-old four-time PGA Tour winner, who became a Canadian citizen in 2003, will lead a 10-member side in the President’s Cup-style match play scheduled for the Tierra del Sol Resort and Golf from December 12-18.

Ames played the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada – early in his career and said he was looking forward to the new experience.

“I’m honoured and excited to lead the Mackenzie Tour team into this competition at an incredible venue for the first time,” said Ames.

“I fondly remember my time starting my career in Canada and know that the guys on our team are well on their way to making the next step on the path to the PGA TOUR, and it should be a fun week of great golf in Aruba.”

Ames is the most successful golfer to come from the Caribbean, earning in excess of US$20 million on the PGA Tour and rising to a career-best 17th spot in the world golf rankings. He was good enough to win the 2006 Players Championship and also finished 11th in the Masters that same year. Fifth place at the Open Championship was his best-ever finish in a major.

The San Fernando-born Ames now competes on the PGA Champions Tour.

His Mackenzie Tour team will come up against the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica squad, led by Julian Etulain, in the tournament comprising four-ball, foursomes and singles matches.

