Trinity, Carapichaima start promotion race

WALTER ALIBEY

Trinity College East will attempt to regain entry into the top tier Premiership Division of the First Citizens/Shell Secondary Schools Football League today, following their triumph in the Championship Division in the East Zone.

The easterners, coached by former national and St Augustine coach Michael Grayson, will host Central Zone winners Carapichaima Secondary from 3:30pm in their opening game of the play-offs at their Henry Street Recreation Ground, Arouca. The play-off among the top five championship division teams will take place in a round-robin format and the top three teams will replace the bottom three teams in the premiership division for the 2017 football season.

Team manager Nigel Ojagir said recently that he was happy with his team’s successes in the zone but they will now focus on the play-off.

“In the zone we just took each game one step at a time, as the players really worked hard and were committed to the task at hand. Everyone thought Holy Cross would have won it in the zone but we just quietly did what we had to do by giving of our best on the field and it worked out for us” Ojagir said.

The Arouca boys finished with 25 points from 10 matches, which included eight victories, one loss and a draw.

They got the better of ‘The Calvary Hills Boys’ who finished with 23 points from 10 matches while Valencia Secondary’s upset of Holy Cross in their final game, earned them third on the standings with 22 points.



Schedule

Today

Speyside vs Princes Town West, Speyside,

Trinity East vs Carapichaima East, Trinity East

Malick Secondary - bye

Sunday

Speyside vs Trinity College East, Speyside

Princes Town West vs Malick Secondary, Princes Town

Carapichaima East - bye

Tuesday

Carapichaima East vs Princes Town, Carapichaima East

Malick Secondary vs Speyside, Patna Ground, River Estate, D/Martin

Trinity College East - bye

Friday

Malick Secondary vs Carapichaima East, Patna Ground, River Estate, D/Martin

P/Town West vs Trinity College East, Princes Town

Speyside - bye

Sunday November 6:

Trinity College East vs Malick Secondary, Trinity College East

Carapichaima East vs Speyside, Central

Princes Town West - bye