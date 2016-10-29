Bay, River look picturesque

Cashla Bay and Curlew River will be intriguing targets for two-year-old aficionados in respective divisions of Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘good to firm in places’ Newmarket this afternoon; both were second on debut earlier this month and appear to have outstanding opportunities to go one better.

What does it really take to win a maiden at the ‘home of thoroughbred racing?’

Both previous champion trainer, John Gosden and Mark Johnston, know instinctively what is required from decades of experience, so does your columnnist!

I’ve been fascinated by them since first computing race-times nigh on fifty years ago and so often often have kidded myself into believing that a ‘best-in’ figure should be good enough; AYAC comes into play.

That is an acronym for Are You Absolutely Certain which has held me together when making vital decisions; this is the toughest game in the world, you need ‘built in’ back up and unless a serious punter is able to exercise colossal patience, no chance of winning in the long run.

Let’s examine Cashla Bay, runner-up to Eartha Kitt over six furlongs fifteen days ago, beaten three-quarters of a length under Frankie Dettori.

Well-backed Cashla Bay looked certain to prevail only for the winning favourite to find extra in the closing stages where Dettori, wisely, did not subject his mount to a rigorous exercise when the cause was obviously lost.

Stamina didn’t appear to be at issue and this extra furlong shouldn’t be a problem; do we know that?

Obviously not but with Gosden you can rely on his judgement and, of course, Dettori is intelligent; their time-handicap marks are on the periphery of what will be required today.

Cashla Bay faces 12 rivals, eight un-raced and experienced ‘sub’ Rav Havlin replaces Dettori, ‘claimed’ by Al Ahaqab for newcomer Ashwaq.

Curlew River was beaten only a head over course and distance ten days ago by White Chocolate having looked the winner inside the final furlong under William Buick; the time-figure was ‘alf decent’ as we say but short of that achieved by Cashla Bay.

It’s late in the season, perhaps they wont need to be right up to scratch to win, but at this famous Cambridgeshire course it never pays to drop your guard.

Neither constitutes solid bets but are likely to improve and are selected.

We’ve enjoyed a tremendous week and I’m determined to follow it throughout the winter months knowing ‘the harder you work, the luckier you become!’

Seventy points profit last Thursday.

Stick with the Daily Patent and this dedicated column.