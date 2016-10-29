Estwick calls for patience

West Indies coach Roddy Estwick is calling for patience from the West Indies selectors and the people of the Caribbean, saying that he has a young side and it will take a while for them to become a quality unit.

Estwick speaking ahead of the West Indies Test match against Pakistan at Sharjah said, “You are seeing good things with this group of players and they must continue to work hard. People tend to forget that this is a very young squad. It is amazing the number of players who are under the age of 25 in this squad. It is amazing that such a young side is playing Test cricket. Once the people and selectors are patient, we will have a very good side in 12 to 18 months.”

The West Indies go into the Test match tomorrow trailing 0-2 in the three match series and looking to avoid a “whitewash”. Over the last three years, the West Indies have lost 19 of the 29 Test matches they have played.

Estwick said, “Despite losing you got to remain positive. We found ourselves in good positions to get wins in the two Test matches, especially in the first Test, which I thought we should have won. We have to go out there and play well in this final Test because we are still playing for ranking points and looking to move up the ladder. We have not won a game on tour and it is important to win a game here before we go to Zimbabwe.”

Estwick singled out pacer Shannon Gabriel for special praise.

“Look at Shannon Gabriel how he has bowled. You look at (Devendra) Bishoo bowling in the first Test, then you have (Kraigg) Brathwaite and (Jermaine) Blackwood batting so well in the last Test, so there are positives to take into this game.

“We are not down in spirit, as a coaching staff we are trying to lift the players, which is what you do with young players. We are looking to go out there and keep on fighting and improving.”