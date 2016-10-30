SAMUEL STIRLING of 93 Park Lane Marabella and Trincity, died at age 87 at his home on October 26th 2016. He was the Son of William and Myrah Samuel (both deceased). Father of Michelle, Grand-father of Michaela, Gabhriela and Dominic. Brother of Rosemarie, Terence and Shirley. In laws of Bernard, Sheila and Ron. Relatives of the Samuels, Shurlands, Lindors and many others. Friends of many and father-in-law of Ricardo.

Funeral service of the late Stirling Samuel will take place on the 1st, November 2016, at the St. Benedict's R.C Church, La Romaine, at 12:00 noon and the cremation at 2:00 p.m at the Belgrove's Funeral Home San Fernano