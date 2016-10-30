The down days of West Indies cricket

Depending on whom you ask, the description of the state of West Indies cricket can provide an answer which will lead one to believe the best and the worst, but certainly not complimentary to the present image of the game which had reached the highest quality above every cricketing country in the world many moons ago.

However, few of the armchair critics cared to explain the reasons for our demise. Was it a sharp deterioration from the level of the legendary presentations of players like Sir George Headley, Sir Garry Sobers, Sir Viv Richards, Rohan Kanhai, through to the absolutely brilliant batting genius Brian Charles Lara.

The ranking scale has dropped from ten to a zero and before anyone tries to find excuses, stand in the line of thousands who can provide some strange ones. To be angry, emotional, disappointed or furious because of a drop in standard or in any mood, will be justified.

Target the poor work of administrators, the attitude of the players or in many cases comments which will incite insularity, partisanship, social status, the negative or positive effect of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) during the downward spiral of the game, will mirror total confusion and no progress.

I wish to work backwards from the present situation for the purpose of reaching the crucial juncture which can be targeted for an improved image of the game and by extension, its return to the top. The great engineers have always implied that if the foundation is not solid, then the building will collapse.

It is true to say that the game of cricket in the Caribbean worked through the ranks, took their defeat as lessons and turned the tables on their teachers as time went by.

WI became the exemplars, thanks to the experiences and tutoring benefited from our English experts. The exposure to professionalism for our cricketers was the initial step where the positive attitudes were responsible for these “greenhorns” and together with their natural talent, they were able to graduate into champions as a team.

Let us fast track the eras and enter the days when the invitations from the English clubs had ceased, the game itself had been changed in three formats, each in a varied approach and the now famous Twenty20 (T20) entertainment show which brought some millionaires, who recognise the environment which already had great support, good cricketers with half way filled pockets.

Had we never met the charismatic, adventurous, money hungry American Allen Stanford, whose knowledge and understanding of the game of cricket, had used the colonial method of becoming popular and dominant among Caribbean people, our game will not have deteriorated.

Youngsters, who were appearing to become contenders for stardom in the game, were lured into style of play which obviously distorted the use of their orthodox styles and turned them into literal swipers or tear away fast bowlers.

In the midst of all this financial haven, administrators became more interested, not necessarily because they had the qualifications to improve the development process but more because they could fight for an identity which did not need a proof of competence and will also enjoy a good pay day.

Obviously, the administrative structure fell apart, insularity was a practice of the day and a political form of administration showed itself as the decay of the sport.

Criticisms flew to and fro, partisan decisions created a quagmire which became so confusing, that not even the players could understand the functions of the administrators. My friends, therein lies the reason for the diabolical levels of discipline demonstrated by managers, selectors and eventually the players.

Now, the repair systems seem remote and the game has reached the point where nothing attempted is working. Some are doing their best to get the joyrides nationally, regionally and some ambitious ones stretching for international opportunities.

Incidentally, that is the reason for our pathetic display against Pakistan and even then, there are voices who vouch for our chances to qualify for good results in major competitions.

Anyone could see the loss of interest of the patriotic supporters and the empty stadium seats in the Test matches will eventually be the focus of discussion among the sponsors.

If you think that I have detected a gloomy period, you are absolutely right.