Students beautify cricket centre

Pupils of the Preysal Government Primary School recently received an introductory lesson in agricultural science and environmental studies when they lent their assistance to an ongoing plan to beautify the surroundings of the National Cricket Centre at Balmain in Couva, recently.

The group of youngsters included close relatives of several outstanding Preysal cricketers Ranjie Nanan, a former national cricket captain, who is now deceased, West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin and fast bowler Ravi Rampaul.

On Thursday, they participated in the second phase of a tree-planting exercise along the roadway linking the Old Southern Main Road and the NCC facilities, presided over by first vice-president of the TTCB, Dr Allen Sammy and Cricket Operations Officer Dudnath Ramkessoon.

The plants, all imported fruit trees, were provided by Fizes Hosein and were successfully hatched at his private nursery.

Among the sought-after species were Chinese wax apples, Malaysian Grumichama Cherry, Vietnamese Pois Doux, Indian Barahar, Sapodilla, Brazilian Sweet Tamarind, pink and yellow Poui, Camite, Saijan, Jamaican Ackee, and American Weeping Willow.

Hosein said the first phase of the project was completed when Dr Alloy Lequay was president and Chief Executive Officer of the TTCB many years ago, and he was pleased to be able to continue the effort to beautify the NCC facility with Azim Bassarath as the current leader.

Dr Sammy welcomed the pupils to the NCC and who were supervised by the school’s cricket team manager/coach Rodney Deonanan. He told them they were privileged to be part of the historic event which will be a legacy left to be enjoyed and admired by all to pass by or visit the cricket centre.

He said the tree-planting exercise will also prove to be an educational experience for the youngsters, who were all budding sports stars (cricket and track and field) as it is focussed on protecting and preserving the environment.

Ramkessoon, who captained the first West Indies Youth team to England in 1970 and also led the national senior team, urged the students to each adopt a plant by taking responsibility for its maintenance and ensure that it grows into a mature tree.

He said they should try to emulate the deveopment of the trees by maturing into successful cricketers, to beautify the cricket landscape and become worthy of playing at the highest levels at the NCC when they become older.

Ramkessoon, in giving some fatherly advice, warned about the health risks of eating too much fast food, the need to stay away from bad influences and instilling in them the belief in a bright and better future ahead. Among the pupils who participated were Giovanni and Jaylan Nanan- the grandchildren of Nanan, Ramdin’s nephew Steven Rampersad; and brothers Aneal and Akeal Rooplal, nephews of Rampaul. Kd’jazz Mitchell, vice-captain of the Preysal Government Primary School girls’ team was also among the group, along with Vashist Malloo, Atia Fletcher and Hema Manohar.

Dr Sammy and Ramkessoon thanked Hosein for his continued commitment to partnering with the TTCB in environmental and educational initiatives, the benefits of which they predicted will be immeasurable in the long term.