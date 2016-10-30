WI try to avoid clean sweep

Impressive West Indies Under-19 fast bowler Alzari Joseph is likely to get a look in for the final Test of the Haier Cup series against Pakistan starting today in Sharjah.

The West Indies are down 0-2 in the series and will be going all out to avoid a “whitewash” in this clash. With Miguel Cummins a bit off colour on this trip so far, the West Indies will be looking to introduce Joseph to the tough conditions here in the middle east. The lanky pacer who caught the attention of the cricket world while leading the West Indies to the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh earlier this year, made his Test debut two months ago against India in the Caribbean.

He bowled impressively in St Lucia, claiming 3/69 in his first bowl at the top level. He would find that the conditions here will be much more difficult to operate in, as the temperature is not expected to move from 34 degrees and the pitch is only going to lend assistance to spinners and very late in the match.

Skipper Jason Holder alluded to the fact that the pitches in the UAE have been tough on his fast bowlers.

“We have really come across some tough pitches here, which has made the work all the more harder. There was some water applied to it but one still has to wait and see what it will offer on the morning of the Test.”

In that case winning the toss is crucial according to the Barbadian: “I have not won the toss in this series so far and it will be good to win a toss, bat first and put Pakistan under some pressure. So the toss at this venue here could be crucial.”

Holder is expected to have in his team first choice wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich, who missed the Abu Dhabi Test because of a shoulder injury.

“He practiced yesterday and is also practicing today, he is coming along nicely and we will wait until the final moment before the Test to make a determination as to whether he plays.”

Once Dowrich is fit, Shai Hope who held the gloves in the last Test is expected to make way for him.

The West Indies have been in the UAE now for 41 days and have nothing to show for it. They lost the Twenty20 (T20) series, 3-0, the One day International (ODI) series 3-0 and now run the risk of losing the Test series 3-0. On the back of this Holder says this final Test is very important.

“This is a very important game, we have seen improvement in the series so far and we are looking to come out and give this one our best effort. We want to continue building and the guys would want to carry on and give good individual performances which will count towards the team effort.

“We will all like to leave here with something and the boys have been working hard at getting a positive result.”

The West Indies team laboured in the Sharjah heat just after lunch going through their paces under the watchful eyes of head coach Toby Radford. All the players were actively involved in the training, even leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo who missed training the day before because of a stiff neck. There was still a little discomfort yesterday but the Guyanese said he is ready for battle.

“I am ok, it was terrible yesterday but today it has eased. I am definitely going to play, nothing is going to keep me away from playing for my country. We have cricket to play here and we are going to go out there hard and fight these guys.”

Pakistan may make one change with either pacer Imran Khan or Wahab Riaz coming in for Sohail Khan. Their captain Misbah ul Haq is not taking West Indies for granted in this match, despite this being a dead rubber for his team.

“Every Test win has value in term of ranking, confidence level, so it's important for us to try to win this game as well.”

Action begins at 2 am Eastern Caribbean time (1 am in Jamaica).

Teams

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Leon Johnson, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan: Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Misbah ul Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Imran Khan, Sohail Khan.