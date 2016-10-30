WICB seeking stronger ties with Caribbean broadcasters

HAVANA—The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) is seeking to forge stronger ties with Caribbean media houses in an effort to bolster the range of cricket content on regional television.

Manager of Marketing and Communications, Carole Beckford, has made a case for more cricket stories and features to be produced outside of live cricket. Her plea to media houses in the region was made at the 47th Annual General Assembly of the CBU on Wednesday in Havana, Cuba.

The WICB is also suggesting that the relationship will also include, training and technical development of production personnel to ensure broadcast is of the highest quality for all categories of cricket.

“The WICB is ready to share the information with our regional media partners, for creative programme ideas to advance the cricket story,” said WICB Commercial Manager, Nelecia Yeates, who referenced the board’s rich archive of cricket material

“There is so much more than live cricket and if we are to encourage the next generation to tune in to the sport, we must have programmes which are able to grab their attention.”

The WICB is now preparing for the start of the Digicel SportsMax Regional 4 Day Tournament which bowls of Friday, November 11.

This tournament, with Digicel SportsMax as the official title and broadcast sponsor, will feature day/night matches and the use of the pink ball.

