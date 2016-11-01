​Holder partnership vital to success, says Brathwaite

Vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite says his partnership with captain Jason Holder on today’s third day will be key to West Indies taking control of the third and final Test against Pakistan. The Caribbean side ended the day on 244 for six, 37 runs shy of Pakistan’s first innings total of 281, with Brathwaite unbeaten on 95 – just shy of his fifth Test hundred.

Brathwaite was partnered by Holder, not out on six, in a stand so far worth just ten runs, and the opener said expanding the partnership would be crucial to any West Indies success.

“I think so far we are in a good position. It is key for me and Jason to bat and build a big partnership and gain a big lead,” Brathwaite told reporters.

“The key for me is to go out with Jason and start fresh. We want to spend more time together as the pitch is very slow and cracking up a bit. Possibly into tomorrow it will crack a bit more.

“It has not yet started spinning sharp. So possibly by late tomorrow and day four it may get a lot more spin.”

West Indies showed unusual tenacity to bounce back from a difficult position of 68 for four, half-hour after lunch which was taken at 38 for three. Brathwaite led the fightback, putting on 83 for the fifth wicket with Roston Chase (50) and adding a further 83 for the sixth wicket with fit-again wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich (47).

West Indies appeared to be seizing the initiative late in the day on 234 for five but Dowrich gifted his wicket five overs before the close.

“Chase and I went to school together and obviously we have a good relationship,” the right-hander said.

“I told him to keep it as straight as possible because it is a kind of low pitch. So since we played straight we had a good partnership.”

He added: “I think we have done well as a batting unit though it was unfortunate Shane Dowrich got out late in the evening but that is life. Once we can go on to get a lead and build on a lead it is very good for us. Our aim is to win this Test match.”