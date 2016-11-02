‘Eagle’ ready to pounce

Crowned Eagle all set to swoop today and make it third time lucky for John Gosden’s charge in the seventeen-runner, division one, of a two-year-old Maiden Stakes over a mile of good to soft Nottingham, which has stood up well to the rigours of many meetings this season.

Nowadays racecourses are subjected to barrage and the legacy of over-watering is illustrated without fear of contradiction, race-times tell their own story. Ironically there has been little watering these last few weeks, after all it is the first week of November.

That hasn’t stopped one or two noted, over-zealous, clerks from “turning on the taps” and, unfortunately, watering will be the bane of our lives, for ever.

Husbandry/turf management should be crucial and qualification absolutely necessary. Last week we noticed Newmarket had been shorn of natural growth which leaves a cushion. Discolourment was evident and indeed there were a few clods flying about.

Good to soft at this time of year is vastly different to mid-summer and I’ll bet race-times illustrate a demanding surface on Colwick Park where Crowned Eagle was a creditable four lengths course and distance third to Century Dream three weeks ago. A neck away in fourth, Dick Tracy, our well-backed winning nap last Monday.

Crowned Eagle is expected to recoup recent losses and in division two Ralph Beckett-trained Melodic Motion could also make it third time lucky.

The 5lbs fillies’ allowance weighs heavily over this somewhat extreme distance for juveniles, especially if the surface is indeed demanding!

Melodic Motion is a similar standard to Crowned Eagle, their time-handicap marks are up to scratch for what is usually required; however we’re fully aware several yards have probably got aces as trumps having been patient due to constant virus problems. Betting markets aren’t always the best guides and don’t cater for surprises!

The obligatory Wednesday-nighter on Kempton polytrack contains four two-year-old races and a chance for Alouja to make amends for an unexpected debut defeat last month in the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs.

What beats her will win!