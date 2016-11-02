Boucaud calls on T&T to bring on the rhythm

English-based midfielder Andre Boucaud is coming to terms with the reality that this is his final chance to qualify and possibly play in a Fifa World Cup Finals.

The 32-year-old player who was born in Enfield, is stressing the need for T&T to make a strong start in the Concacaf Final Round of qualifying which begins on November 11 against Costa Rica at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. That encounter will be quickly followed by an away clash with Honduras.

The Costa Ricans are definitely one of the giants in the region, appearing in four Fifa World Cups, reaching the quarter-finals of the 2014 competition and boasting the likes of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Sporting Lisbon duo Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz, Everton defender Bryan Oviedo, Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Celso Borges and Saprissa defender Francisco Calvo, former teammate of T&T defender Aubrey David.

“Have no two minds about it, we are playing one of the favourites and giants in Concacaf on November 11,” Boucaud said. “Everyone’s maybe thinking oh well they’re not Mexico or USA, but they are right up there. Obviously we have to respect what they are capable of. And they will be coming here thinking that it’s not going to be their hardest away game based on history because we’ve never beaten them in Trinidad. It’s so important that we have our best game on the day and that the people come out and stand strongly behind the team,” Boucaud said.

Nine of his 42 appearances for T&T have been World Cup qualifiers including a 2-1 win over St Kitts/Nevis at Warner Park courtesy of a last gasp Stern John winner in a 2006 qualifier. Boucaud had a nine-year gap between his appearance in that semifinal round in 2004 and his next run out for T&T in 2013 against Romania in Bucharest. He has since made 36 appearances in T&T colours.“I was part of the team in the 2006 campaign and I’m feel honoured about that but obviously I didn’t go on to play in the final round and so this ‘Hex” means a great deal to me and the rest of the guys in the squad.

“I think every player has come to realise that this is the real deal and if we can start well and go to Honduras and get a good result then things are going to begin look really good. The most important thing is that we pick ourselves up and return to the being the team we were over the past two years up until the USA game last year. Maybe we lost a bit of momentum this year but we’ve got to find our rhythm again from the next two games,” the 32-year-old Boucaud added.

T&T head coach Stephen Hart is expected to name his final squad later this week with players beginning to arrive into camp from this weekend.