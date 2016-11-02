Go Santa Anita on Songbird

The Breeders Cup will be run off on Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park, and these races will once again set the benchmark for what is possible with great organization and attention.

The quality of races are second to none and while both Paris and London have tried to stage races aimed at competing, there are no peers.

On this note, it is somewhat sad that one week ago, the Arima Race Club announced that it would no longer be accepting bets on UK races. This is a very sad postscript to another opportunity lost. But we digress, the focus is on two days of great racing.

The feature race on Friday is the Distaff over nine furlongs for fillies and mares. This race could be one of the best races of the meeting with four high quality fillies lining up at the top of their game.

These four fillies all boast incredible resumes – Songbird, Stellar Wind, Beholder and I’m A Chatterbox. When you add Grade 1 winners Carina Mia, Curalina, Corona del Inca and Forever Unbridled as well as Grade 2 winner Land Over Sea to the nine horse field, you understand that this is probably the deepest field on show in any race on the day.

Songbird is unbeaten in 11 starts and a seven-time Grade 1 winner but she has never met older fillies and mares and in Stellar Wind, Beholder and I’m A Chatterbox, she is meeting the three best older mares in the country.

Stellar Wind has established herself as the top of the older fillies class with two comprehensive defeats of former champ, Beholder. The latter is a ten time Grade 1 winner and was champion two and three year old. Now six years old, she is not the force of a few years ago but she cannot be left out of any considerations. The Distaff has been very good to three-year old fillies in the past and I am confident that Songbird will be able to maintain her unbeaten record.

On Saturday, the standout race is the Classic. From all angles, it is a great race that brings together the best of the older horses, California Chrome and the best three year old seen this year in Arrogate. If we throw in Frosted, Hoppertunity, Melatonin and Found, we are in for a very intriguing race.

California Chrome has returned to his best this year, and some might even say that he is better than he has ever been.

He has been untouchable this year, winning all of his six races with ludicrous ease. If he wins the Classic, he would be the first Kentucky Derby winner to win the Classic as a five-year old. He has already won in excess of 13 million dollars and it is difficult to see even this star studded field troubling him. Arrogate, however could be the one to cause what would be a major upset if he is able to reproduce the jaw dropping performance displayed in the Midsummer Derby, the Travers Stakes. That day, his rider guided him straight to the lead and he set ridiculous fractions before powering clear of a field which included this year’s Preakness and Belmont Stakes winners. He is going to put it up to the Chrome and I am prepared to go with Arrogate to upset one of the best horses in the world.

As an aside, I am hoping that the racing industry is not caught out by the apparent illegal gambling bets being taken in Tobago by casinos where there are no taxes being paid to the Betting Levy Board. This has led to the ARC cutting their English racing betting because they cannot compete with these casinos, especially when they are not located very far from the Tobago House of Assembly. Something has to be done quickly, as the Government is losing income again.

In the other races over the two days, I like the following horses:

Juvenile Turf – Good Samaritan

Dirt Mile – Midnight Storm

Juvenile Fillies Turf – Hydrangea

Juvenile Fillies – Sweet Loretta

Filly and Mare Turf – Lady Eli

Sprint – A.P. Indian

Turf Sprint – Green Mask

Juvenile – Syndergaard

Turf – Flintshire

Filly and Mare Sprint – Curalina

Mile – Ironicus.