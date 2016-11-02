Inspired Holder says WI can win

SHARJAH—West Indies captain Jason Holder says he believes an impressive late afternoon session yesterday against Pakistan, has put his side in a “good position” to press for its first win in 14 Test matches.

Four wickets fell for eleven runs in a dramatic post tea session, as Pakistan stumbled to 87 for four in their second innings on the third day of their third and final Test at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

West Indies are trailing by 31 runs after scoring 331 in their first innings in reply to Pakistan first innings score of 281.

“We knew there’s just limited time in the last session, so we wanted to just give it our all,” Holder said.

“Fortunately for me, I was able to get some balls to lift off a good length, which took the edge or the gloves. Fortunately, we had some luck in this session. I think we put ourselves in a good position because of this session.”

Three of the four wickets to have fallen are as a result of a hostile spell of fast bowling from Holder who has captured three wickets for ten runs from nine overs including four maidens.

Pakistan were at one stage reeling on 48 for four and the West Indies captain says his three-wicket haul was motivated by the patient unbeaten century from opener Kraigg Brathwaite who anchored the Windies first innings.

Brathwaite accumulated 142 off 318 balls with 11 boundaries and carried his bat through the innings to hand his side a 56-run first innings lead.

“He showed great character, great composure, great faith. It was very inspirational for me and gave me the energy to go and do what we did in the end,” said Holder.

“I have played a lot of cricket with Brathwaite—Under-13, 15, 17 and 19, and now senior cricket. He has scored a lot of runs in junior cricket”.

West Indies are aiming to press their advantage on the fourth day as they hunt an elusive win on a wretched tour in which they have lost all of their matches in back-to back T20, ODI and Test series losses against Pakistan.

The West Indies skipper believes leg spinner Devendra Bishoo will have a major role to play. “As the pitch wears out, Bishoo will come into the picture. He has a big job to do for us tomorrow. The plan is to just keep rotating bowlers,” said Holder.

“It’s important to keep them under pressure in the first hour. We just have to continue to maintain the intensity. We all have to really toil for the wickets. We are very happy with the situation but we need to start well tomorrow.” (AP)