Nero, Johnson win first leg of NAAA Cross-Country

Tonya Nero of Athletics Central and T&T Road Runners Club’s Kelvin Johnson were among the winners at the first leg of the National Association of Athletic Administration of T&T (NAAATT) Cross-Country Series at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday.

Nero took the women’s 4 km run in 16 minutes and 35 seconds while Johnson secured the men’s race in 15.06 seconds. She finished ahead of RJR pair of Samantha Shukla (17.08) and Lindsay Mile (17.48).

The ASJA Girls High graduate continued her success on the grass after her second place finish at the UWI SPEC International half-marathon one week earlier.

The T&T’s top cross-country and distance runner beat out another top rated local distance competitor Shukla, a past student of South East POS Secondary and St Joseph Convent, Port of Spain. Both Nero and Shukla were team-mates at the Wichita State University in Kansas, USA.

Nero graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and also earned a bachelor’s degree (minor in psychology and major in sport management).

Johnson was first across the line in the men’s race.

The Guyanese runner finished ahead of Colin Pereira (Unattached) 15.08 and Shirvan Baboolal (RJR) 15.11.

Veteran Jules La Rode (Zc Athletics), 15.13 and last year’s winner, Qunicy Elliott (TTDF), 15.15 followed behind. Ninety-six (96) runners completed the two-lap race.

Aypde Simmons out-ran the boys to win the Under-18 2 km. The Memphis Pioneers Athletic club runner was first overall in 11.06 to finish ahead of the top boy, club mate Elijah Edwards (11.08). Memphis Pioneers dominated the boys’ race taking the top four spots as Edwards got to the line in front of Shane Camejo (11.09, Addhan Nanton (11.26) and Akeem Corbin (11.28), respectively.

Simmons prevented a similar sweep by Newtown Athletic Club of the top four places in the girls’ race as Arielle Edwards finished in second (11.33) ahead of twin sister Adalia (11.45) and Signourey Williams (12.04).

Silver Bullets retained the girls U-14 4x1-lap relay with a time of 32.22 holding off the might of three Cougars teams.

Cougars-1 was second (40.35) ahead of Cougars-2 (40.56) and Cougars-3(47.33). Memphis Pioneers landed the boys’ title (32.31) to deny last year’s winner Silver Bullets (33.09). Cougars-1 (36.06) and Cougars-2 (36.08) finished in third and fourth.

Cougars and Petrotrin Palo Seco won back-to-back titles in the U-16 division. Cougars secured the girls’ U-16 class (36.58) ahead of Matelot Community School (42.48) and Newtown (45.28) while Petrotrin (20.32) to the finish line ahead of Silver Bullets (31.20) and Cougars-1 (31.25).

Cougars claimed the U-18/U-20 girls competition (34.39) while Silver Bullets (29.17) ran way with the boys’ equivalent in front of Sangre Grande Secondary (31.04) and Petrotrin Palo Sec (31.28).

In the Open category, Athletic Central (34.39) was the winner in the women’s race.

University of T&T (UTT) was second (40.53) and Speed Factory (42.57), third. Speed Factory (27.25) captured the men’s crown ahead of UTT One (28.02) and Cougars (28.27), respectively.

Leg One was the first event on the NAAA 2016/2017 calendar of events. Leg Two is scheduled for the Mt Irvine Golf Course, Tobago, on November 13 with the third and final leg, the National Cross-Country Championships at the Queen’s Park Savannah on December 4.

Sunday’s Results

4K (2 laps)

Women

1 Tonya Nero (Athletics Central) - 16.35

2 Samantha Shukla (RJR) - 17.08

3 Lindsay Miles (RJR) - 17.48

Men​

1 Kelvin Johnson (TTRRC) - 15.06

2 Colin Pereira (Unattached) - 15.08

3 Shirvan Baboolal (RJR) - 15.11

2Km (Girls U-18)

1 Aypde Simmons (Memphis Pioneers) - 11.06

2 Arielle Edwards (Newtown) - 11.33

3 Adalia Edwards (Newtown) - 11.45

2Km (Boys U-18)

1 Elijah Edwards (Memphis Pioneers) - 11.08

2 Shane Camejo (Memphis Pioneers) - 11.09

3 Addhan Nanton (Memphis Pioneers) - 11.26

4x1 lap relay

Girls U-14

1 Silver Bullets - 39.22

2 Cougars-1 - 40.35

3 Cougars-2 - 40.56

4 Cougars-3 - 47.33

5 Fyzabad Stars - 50.30

Girls U-16

1 Cougars Girls - 36.58

2 Matelot Community School - 42.48

3 Newtown - 45.28

Girls U-18 & U-20

1 Cougars 34.39

Boys U-14

1 Memphis Pioneers-1 - 32.31

2 Silver Bullets - 33.09

3 Cougars-1 - 36,06

4 Cougars-2 - 36.08

5 Fyzabad Stars - 1 37.29

Boys U-16

1 Petrotrin Palo Seco - 29.32

2 Silver Bullets - 31.20

3 Cougars-1 - 31.25

4 Cougars-2 - 33.12

5 Fyzabad - 34.44

6 Matelot Community School - 37.12

Boys U-18 & U-20

1 Silver Bullets - 29.17,

2 Sangre Grande Sec - 31.04,

3 Petrotirn Palo Sec - 31.28,

4 Cougars - 31.44

Open (Women)

1 Athletics Central - 34.39

2 UTT - 40.53

3 Speed Factory - 42.57

Open (Men)

1 Speed Factory 27.25,

2 UTT-1 28.02,

3 Cougars 28.27