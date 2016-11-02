Nicholas outshoots Ali for Masters title

Thomas Nicholas bagged the Precision Masters shooting title on the second and final day of the sixth annual Tobago Rifle Club Nationals at John Dial on Sunday. Nicholas recorded a score of 417 to take the top spot ahead of Mohammed Ali (365) and Andy Lutchman (363).

The soldier beat the field recording a tally of 179 on the his first target and then improved to 238 on the second. Ali shot 147 on his first and 218 on his second while Lutchman returned marks of 151 and 212. Nigel Marchand, 330 (148/182) and Christopher John 324 (136/188) rounded off the top five. Winner of the Saturday’s Production title Kendrick Mohammed was sixth 310 (143/167) with Tobago’s Brian Armstrong, 306 (139/167) and Walt Reid, 293 (149/144) finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

In the Precision Masters competition the participants shot at targets from fixed distances of ten-metres, 20m and 25m. They also shot from in the standing and kneeling positions.

In Saturday’s events, the shooters had to aim at targets from varying angles, distances and positions over five stages. In the Standard Class Overall winner Anthony Bailey achieved the top scores in Stage Three (What’s Your Angle), Stage Four (Over/Under/Around) and Stage Five (Take Ah Seat) and was third in Stage Two (Standing/Kneeling/Prone). He was 15th in Stage One (Mind Games).

Bailey was also the top Masters. Mohammed Ali was the best in the A Class. Peter Frederick took the honours among the B Class shooters, while Jude Gordon beat the field in the C Class and Hamlyn Dipnarine took home the D Class Honours. Brian Armstrong was the top Senior while Joanna Baptiste walked away with the women’s title. She was also third in the B Class.

Production Class champion Mohammed captured Stages Three and Four and was second in Stage Five. He was 10th in Stage One and 11th in Stage Two. Mohammed was also took home the top Grand Masters prize. Christopher John was named the top A Class Shooter. Aneel Ramjit landed the B Class trophy. The C Class award was captured by Jason Mills while Randel Luces copped the D Class. Andy Lutchman was victorious in the Senior category.

For the first time in the history of the Tobago Rifle Club Nationals the competition was held under the rules of the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC).

The shooters received their trophies the event’s prize-giving ceremony at the Bar Code Bar in Mt Marie on the final day.

Shooters competing at the Nationals earned points towards selection to compete in the Top Gun competition to the held on December 3 at the Tucker Valley Range.

(Sportscore Tobago)

RESULTS

Precision Masters (Sunday):

1 Thomas Nicholas 417 (179/238), 2 Mohammed Ali 365 (147/218), 3 Andy Lutcham 363 (151/212), 4 Nigel Marchand 330 (148.182), 5 Christopher John 324 (136/188)

Production (Saturday)

Overall: 1 Kenrick Mohammed 368.95, 2 Aneel Ramjit 355.84, 3 Christopher John 308.97

Stage One (Mind Games):

1 Aneel Ramjit 45, 2 Adisha Alleyne 44.34, 3 Donovan Mohammed 43.88

Stage Two (Standing/Kneeling/Prone Reverse):

1 Andy Lutchman 80, 2 Kirk Collins 73.60, 3 Christopher John 70.19

Stage Three (What’s Your Angle):

1 Kenrick Mohammed 130, 2 Avesh Phagoo 85.66, 3 Clement Marshall 84.15

Stage Four (Over/Under/Around):

1 Kenrick Mohammed 95, 2 Aneel Ramjit 80.54, 3 Tarike Phillips 79.63

Stage Five (Take Ah Seat):

1 Avesh Phagoo 75, 2 Kenrick Mohammed 62.84, 3 Nicolas Ali 60.88

Seniors:

1 Andy Lutchman 285.31, 2 Dave Ramlal 226.49, 3 Fabien Alexander 170.84, 5th Garth Dennis 87.07

Grand Masters:

Kenrick Mohammed 368.95

A Class:

1 Christopher John 308.97, 2 Dave Ramlal

B Class:

1 Aneel Ramjit 335.84, 2 Avesh Phagoo 306.22, 3 Tarike Phillips 302.67, 4 Clement Marshall 210.93

C Class:

1 Jason Mills 293.14, 2 Andy Lutchman, 3 Nicholas Ali 276.02, 4 Adisa Alleyne 226.30, 5 Joel D’Heaux 51.40

D Class:

1 Randal Luces 288.41, 2 Donovan Mohammed 285.35, 3 Avidesh Maraj 251.36, 4 Rajesh Boodoo 211.79, 5 Keston Suttle 201.83

Standard (Saturday)

Overall:

1 Anthony Bailey 388.04, 2 Mohammed Ali 348.02, 3 Gerard Persad 339.85

Stage One (Mind Games):

1 Kelvin Sabastien 45, 2 Ken Williams 42.8, 3 Brian Armstrong 41.18

Stage Two (Standing/Kneeling/Prone Reverse):

1 Mohammed Ali 80, 2 Gerard Persad 79.8995, 2 Peter Frederick 68.53

Stage Three (What’s Your Angle):

1 Anthony Bailey 130, 2 Mohammed Ali 91.25, 3 Gerard Persad 118

Stage Four (Over/Under/Around):

1 Anthony Bailey 95, 2 Marlon Moses 83.52, 3 Sherwin Assing 83.63

Stage Five (Take Ah Seat):

2st Anthony Bailey 75, 2 Gerard Persad 61.02, 3 Mohammed Ali 60.92

Women:

1 Joanna Baptiste 220.75

Seniors:

1 Brian Armstrong 267.10, 2 Sherwin Assing 247.89, 3 Lester Johnson 170.07, 4 Shadrack Mohammed 130.20, 5 Eddie Williams 90.23

Masters:

Anthony Bailey 388.04, 2 Marlon Moses 334.28, 3 Brian Armstrong

A Class:

1 Mohammed Ai 348.02, 2 Gerard Persad 339.85, 3 Kevlin Sabastien 276.25, 4 Ramadin Ramnarine 252.32, 5 Ken Williams 239.64

B Class:

1 Peter Frederick 298.90, 2 Sherwin Assing, 3 Joanne Baptiste, 4 Roger Umaid 175.27, 5 Hendrickson Herbert 147.84,

C Class:

1 Jude Gordon 137.87, 2 Mitra Durbal 184.98, 3 Lester Johnson, 4 Shadrack Mohammed

D Class:

1 Hamlyn Dipnarine 228.77, 2 Adrian Peterson 225.95, 3 Nicholas Thomas 178.64, 4 Wayne Mystar 141.13.