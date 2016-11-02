T&T vball men to face Martinique in CAZOVA

Defending champions and two-time winners, T&T will come up against 2008 winner Martinique in Pool E of next year’s Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship here in T&T.

The eight-team finals will also see T&T, which won the title last time it was held in 2014 here in T&T as well facing Curacao and Jamaica in their round-robin group.

Pool D will comprise former winners, Bahamas and Barbados, Haiti and Suriname.

The tournament will be of utmost importance to all teams involved as it will also served as the Second Round of CAZOVA FIVB World Championship Qualifying.

T&T and Barbados, as the top two ranked teams in CAZOVA were automatic qualifiers to the Second Round while Haiti (Pool C), 2012 winner Bahamas (Pool A) and Jamaica (Pool B) were winners of their respective Round One qualifying pools.

Commenting on the pooling, Gideon Dickson who has led T&T to its two titles said it was a very interesting set of groupings.

He added, “Martinique won the title in 2008 and have always proven to be a tough challenge while Jamaica is on the up once again with some emerging talent as well as Curacao.

“However, we know the amount of work we have to put it and within two weeks we will commence our preparations with some elite athlete strengthening and conditioning work.”

“This will be the first phase of our preparations as we look ahead to a hectic schedule next year which will also include the Pan American Cup and the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Game,” said Dickson.

From the eight-team finals, the top two teams overall will again qualify to the Third Round of FIVB World Championship qualification while crowning the eventual champions of CAZOVA.

At the NORCECA Continental, the CAZOVA duo will join the USA, Cuba, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico along with two from Central America and two from the Eastern Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (ECVA) in the top-12 qualification process to determine the eventual qualifiers to the World Championships.

Two years ago, T&T outside-hitter Simon Blake was voted as the “Most Valuable Player” after leading the host to a come-from-behind 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 defeat of Barbados in the final for T&T’s second title in four years after beating the same Barbados in the 2010 decider when the tournament was held in Suriname.

A crowd favourite for his points celebrations, Blake also copped the ‘Best Outside Spiker” and “Best Scorer” awards while team-mate Ryan Mahadeo was the “Best Libero” awardee.

Apart from T&T and Suriname, perennial kings and record nine-time winner Barbados (1992-1996, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006) and Netherlands Antilles (1991) are the other past winners.

T&T women to US Virgin Islands

T&T will also play host to the Women’s CAZOVA Championship for which the “Calypso Spikers” and Jamaica, ranked as the number one and two ranked teams in the region respectively have qualified automatically.

T&T will be joined in Group D of the women’s eight-team finals by US Virgin Islands who were second in the Round One Pool A qualifiers at home behind Curacao, and the winner of Pool B (Suriname, Haiti, Aruba, Martinique) and the runner-up of Pool C (Guadeloupe, Bahamas, Bonaire, Cayman Islands.

Jamaica and Curacao will be joined by the winner of Pool C and Pool B, runner-up.

Pool B will take place from November 25-28 while Pool C is slated for Cayman Islands from November 11-14.

Two years at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo, the then France-based Channon Thompson was voted as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament after leading host T&T to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 win over Jamaica in the 15th CAZOVA final. It was a historic first regional triumph on home soil after third and second place finishes in 1993 and 2002 respectively.

The MVP accolade was one of three won by Thompson who also collected the Best Server and Best Spiker awards after leading her team to a record fifth straight crown (2006, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014).

The win took T&T past Barbados which won in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004 as the teams with the most wins on the trot.

However, both T&T and Barbados now have the same amount of titles overall, six.

Barbados was also crowned champions in 1993 and 1994 while T&T got its first in 1996.