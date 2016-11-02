Windies on top

Captain Jason Holder and vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite led an inspiring day for the West Indies as the Caribbean men put themselves in a strong position to win the third and final Test of the Haier Cup series in Sharjah, yesterday.

Holder bowled with pace and hostility to grab 3-10, as Pakistan behind by 56 on first innings, struggled to 87 for four - a lead of just 32 runs with six second innings wickets standing.

The West Indies lead was set up by Brathwaite whose unbeaten 142 was his fifth Test hundred and provided the backbone of his team’s 337, in reply to Pakistan’s 281.

A lot will depend on opener Azhar Ali, who was unbeaten on 45, if Pakistan is to stay in the contest.

Ali and his opening partner Sami Aslam showed broad bats to the West Indies opening attack of Shannon Gabreil and Alzarri Joseph, adding 37 for the first wicket before Holder joined the attack and transformed the face of the game, with four wickets falling in the space of 11 runs.

Running in hard from the Sharjah Club end, Holder started the slide when he angled a bouncer at Sami Aslam (17) which the left hander hooked, only to see the ball land in the hands of Joseph at fine leg.

Holder then removed both Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan for ‘ducks’ with the score on 41. Firstly, he unleased a brute of a delivery that reared up on Shafiq which he fended into the safe hands of Darren Bravo at gully. It was his second duck of the match.

The West Indies captain was not finished as Pakistan’s mainstay, Younis Khan, was caught down the legside to leave his team wobbling. Seven runs later, things got worse for the hosts as their captain Misbah ul Haq pulled the longest of long-hops into the hands of Devendra Bishoo at deep backward square leg off Roston Chase.

In the midst of the chaos, Ali stood tall, battling his way to the end. He and Sarfraz Nawaz have so far added 39 for the fifth wicket.

It could have been even better for West Indies. With Pakistan's score at 71, Gabriel bowled a nasty, steep bouncer at Sarfraz, batting on 9, who fended it to Bravo at slip. But Gabriel had overstepped - for the 26th time in the series - by a big margin and Sarfraz survived. The big Trinidadian has now bowled the most no-balls in Test cricket this year - 45.

Earlier, the West Indies resumed on 244/6 - needing another 38 runs to overhaul Pakistan. Resuming on 95, Brathwaite made that 99 with the first ball of the day, helping a slightly wide delivery from Amir between gully and point. He worked the fifth ball for a two through midwicket to bring up his century.

His ton came up from 211 balls with 11 fours. The Barbadian finally converted after his last five fifties in Tests.

He lost overnight partner Holder for 16, as the big man shouldered arms only to see his sticks disturbed by a delivery that cut back from Amir. Bishoo joined Brathwaite and they forged a very useful stand, taking West Indies into the lead for the first time in this series. It also marked the first time in 14 Tests that the West Indies took the lead on first innings.

Bishoo, who has always showed potential with the bat, offered a straight one to many deliveries and both were still together at the lunch with West Indies 314 for seven.

Bishoo (27) added 60 vital runs for the eighth wicket with Brathwaite but once he was removed the innings folded tamely as Wahab accounted for Joseph and Gabriel to end with 5/88.

Brathwaite remained unbeaten after 470 minutes of batting. He faced 318 balls and struck 11 fours, and became only the fifth West Indies opener after Frank Worrell, Conrad Hunte, Desmond Haynes and Chris Gayle to carry his bat through an innings.

Scoreboard

WI vs Pakistan

Pakistan inns 281

WI Inns (o/n 244/6)

K Brathwaite not out 142

L Johnson lbw Wahab 1

D Bravo c Amir b Babar 11

M Samuels lbw Shah 0

J Blackwood c Shafiq b Amir 23

R Chase c Younis b Amir 50

S Dowrich b Wahab 47

J Holder b Amir 16

D Bishoo c Ahmed b Wahab 27

A Joseph c Shah b Wahab 6

S Gabriel c Ahmed b Wahab 0

Extras lb6, nb8 14

Total all out 337

Fall of wkts: 6, 32, 38, 68, 151, 234, 263, 323,333, 337.

Bowling: M Amir 25-5-71-3 (5nb), W Riaz 26.1-5-88-4 (3nb), Y Shah 26-2-80-1, Z Babar 21-3-56-1, M Nawaz 11-2-20-0, A Ali 6-0-16-0.

Pakistan 2nd inns

S Aslam c Joseph b Holder 17

A Ali not out 45

A Shafiq c Bravo b Holder 0

Y Khan c Dowrich b Holder 0

M Ul Haq c Bishoo b Chase 4

S Ahmed not out 19

Extras nb2 2

Total for 4 wkts 87

Fall of wkts: 37, 41, 41, 48,

Bowling: S Gabriel 8-1-14-0(2nb), A Joseph 6-1-16-0, J Holder 9-4-10-3, K Brathwaite 1-0-5-0, R Chase 13-1-39-1, D Bishoo 2-0-3-0.