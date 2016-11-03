​Jones switches focus to World Cup stage

Trinidad and Tobago winger Joevin Jones will be on the field for Seattle Sounders on Sunday night in the second leg MLS playoff against Dallas.

Both he and Aubrey David who plays for Dallas, are likely to be on the next flight the following morning bound for Port of Spain to join the national team camp for next Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Jones has been on top of his game, setting up two of their goals in last weekend’s 3-0 thrashing of Dallas with two pinpoint deliveries in the second half.

But his focus will switch to T&T’s World Cup mission and his own ambitions to play on the world’s biggest stage.

“Yeah it feels good to be doing well for Seattle. I thought we had a great performance against Dallas and I was happy with my performance. Hopefully we can complete the job on Sunday,” Jones said.

“But next week is another story. We have two big games against Costa Rica and Honduras. I was disappointed with the loss to Martinique. I think it is important that we put that behind us and get our act together for Costa Rica. This is a massive game,” Jones added.

The 25-year-old has six goals in 55 appearances for T&T.

“It’s been a long time it seems for me playing for the country and every player dreams of making it to the highest level. I know my dad (Kelvin Jones) got very close to going to a World Cup (1990) and now I am part of a squad that is a few good results away from getting to a World Cup. It would mean a lot to me and my family to achieve that.

“But first things first, we have to get it done against Costa Rica next Friday. I expect it to be a very tough game but once we prepare well and we play our game with confidence, then we can take the points and go to Honduras and try to get something there as well,” Jones added.

T&T head coach Stephen Hart will name his squad tomorrow with players beginning to arrive into camp from this weekend.

The Costa Ricans, nicknamed Los Ticos, have qualified for four World Cups and are unbeaten in World Cup qualifiers in T&T.

Coach Oscar Ramirez yesterday announced his roster. Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been included. Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda and Sporting duo Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campebll are among the 2014 World Cup veterans in the squad.

The MLS is well-represented with Kendall Waston and Cristian Bolanos of the Vancouver Whitecaps, Ronald Matarrita of NYCFC, and Johan Venegas of the Montreal Impact included, along with MLS Cup champion Rodney Wallace, who now plays in Brazil.

Costa Rica squad:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Patrick Pemberton (Alajuelense) Esteban Alvarado (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Johnny Acosta (Herediano), Kendall Waston (Vancouver Whitecaps), Michael Umana (Alajuelense) Francisco Calvo (Saprissa), Cristian Gamboa (Celtic) Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC), Bryan Oviedo (Everton), Jose Salvatierra (Alajuelense) Pablo Salazar (Herediano).

Midfielders: Randall Azofeifa (Herediano), Celso Borges (Deportivo La Coruna), Yeltsin Tejeda (Lausanne), David Guzman (Saprissa), Bryan Ruiz (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Bolanos (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johan Venegas (Montreal Impact), Rodney Wallace (Recife)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Sporting Lisbon), Ariel Rodríguez (Bangkok Glass), Marco Uren (Brondby)