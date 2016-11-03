All about ‘Yesterday’ for Lucy

Paquita Bailarina is suited by conditions of the Maiden Auction Stakes over six furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack today, despite a disappointing second appearance on soft ground at Pontefract.

We’ll dismiss that effort and prefer to focus on the James Given-trained Paco Boy filly, when seventh to Really Special over this course and distance.

Realistically, there is no comparison to the different tracks, it gets desperate in late Autumn at Ponte, several others have already failed to replicate decent efforts elsewhere and it’s generally accepted the South Yorkshire course races on too long.

A bonus is a second run, and the experience, because Paquita Bailarina wont have been knocked about in either and should be relaxed about the prospect of racing.

Maiden auction events are my absolute favourites and all-weather surfaces my speciality. On the time-handicap Paquita Bailarina comes out best-in off bottom-weight which has been determined by her yearling purchase price and a fillies’ allowance.

A 50/1 shot with no expectation whatsoever Paquita Bailarina never took issue but shaped well throughout and finished beaten only eight lengths, equivalent of about 15lbs. Top-weight No Not Again carries 13lbs more than our speculative selection.

“Wentwell Yesterday” is an oft-used expression by trainers when quizzed by owners about their horses, it’s also the name of our fancy in the ten-runner nursery handicap, also over six furlongs.

Wentwell Yesterday, ridden nine times from ten outings by William Carson, was a half length runner-up over course and distance five days ago. On this occasion Jamie Osborne has booked 5lbs apprentice, Lucy Barry.

Mine is not to understand, just to relate an obvious opportunity to make it eleventh time lucky!

Lucy is proficient and capable.

That also applies to Richard Kingscote and the former computer champion climbs aboard recent beaten favourite Cape Banjo, in the six-runner Maiden Stakes over a mile. Look no further for the winner. All-weather racing ‘feels’ right.

Selections

12.40 Paquita Bailarina (nap)

1.15 Wentwell Yesterday

3.00 Cape Banjo