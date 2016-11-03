Bravo, Samuels turn down WICB contracts

St John’s—Top-order batsmen, Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo and all-rounder, Carlos Brathwaite have notified the selection panel they are declining offers for central contracts from the West Indies Cricket Board (WIBC).

The three players are currently with the Test team playing against Pakistan in Sharjah.

The WICB now has 12 men and 15 women on central contracts for the period up to September 30, 2017.

Alzarri Joseph heads a list of newcomers to the retained list of men; while the number of women increased from 11 to 15.

The central contracts for women range from US$12,000 to US$30,000 while the contracts for men range from US$100,000 to US$150,000. The contract for the period is based on performances from October 1, 2015 to September 2016.

The WICB also has 90 additional players on contract for the six franchises and their salaries range from US$15,600 to US$30,000. Those players are part of the first-class set-up.

The four-day professional league begins next Friday, with matches in T&T, Guyana and St Kitts. The Super 50 is scheduled for January to February 2017.

Separate arrangements are on offer for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) the region’s Twenty20 domestic league and those packages range from US$5,000 to US$160,000.

West Indies will play in a Tri-Nation One-Day-International series with Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The series, scheduled for Zimbabwe, is due to start November 16. (CMC)

The full lists are

Men

n Devendra Bishoo

n Jermaine Blackwood

n Kraigg Brathwaite

n Roston Chase

n Miguel Cummins

n Shane Dowrich

n Shannon Gabriel

n Jason Holder

n Shai Hope

n Leon Johnson

n Alzarri Joseph

n Jomel Warrican

Women

n Merissa Aguerilla

n Shermaine Campbelle

n Shamilia Connell

n Britney Cooper

n Shanel Daley

n Deandra Dottin

n Afy Fletcher

n Kycia Knight

n Kyshona Knight

n Hayley Mathews

n Anisa Mohammed

n Shaquana Quintyne

n Shakera Selman

n Tremayne Smartt

n Stafanie Taylor