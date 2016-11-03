Within reach....Windies 39 runs away from victory

Skipper Jason Holder grabbed his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket and Kraigg Brathwaite continued his immovable role at the top of the batting order to put West Indies within reach of a consolation win against Pakistan in the third Haier Cup Test series at Sharjah, yesterday.

Chasing 153 runs for victory, Brathwaite, who had carried his bat through the first innings for 142, was still at the crease on 44, as West Indies closed on 114-5, 39 runs away from what would be the only win of a nine-match series against their hosts.

They lost a T20 contests 3-0, the ODIs 3-0 and went into this final match 0-2 down in the Test series.

Brathwaite batted through a wobble in which the West Indies lost five wickets for 67 runs but he has since shared an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 47 with Shane Dowrich (36) to leave the West Indies favourites to leave Sharjah with their heads high.

The chase got off to a positive start with both openers playing aggressively. Leon Johnson benefitted from two missed chances, dropped at slip, firstly by Misbah Ul Haq and then Sami Aslam but did not make use of his good fortune as he fell just after tea to Yasir Shah for 12 with the score 29/1. Shah then proceeded to dismiss the two most experienced Windies batsmen, Darren Bravo (3) and Marlon Samuels (10), as West Indies slipped to 57 for three.

Wahab Riaz then bowled Jermaine Blackwood (4) and had Roston Chase (2) caught at mid wicket as the Caribbean team dipped to 67 for five.

But Brathwaite, just as he did in the first innings, looked calm and solid throughout his knock, and together with Dowrich, they saw out the day.

The diminutive wicketkeeper was less convincing early in his innings, playing Wahab Riaz with feet rooted to the crease and stumps exposed. Nonetheless, he settled in to hit some telling boundaries towards the end of the day and tilt the balance back in West Indies' favour.

Trailing by 55 runs on first innings, Pakistan started the day on 87 for four and lost just one wicket in the morning session. Opener Azhar Ali led the fightback and he and wicketkeeper Sarfraz kept the scoreboard ticking.

Ther efforts were well appreciated by the 200 or so schoolboys who were singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ (Pakistan is my heart). Ali, who recored an unbeaten triple hundred in the first Test at Dubai, reached his half century from 139 balls with four fours and a six. He and Ahmed took the score past the 100-run mark and seemed set to pull Pakistan back into the contest. However, Ahmed played at a wide delivery from Bishoo and edged to Bravo at slip. His 42 came of 90 balls with four hits to the fence and his stand with Ali was worth a priceless 86 runs. Lunch was taken soon after at 159 for five with Ali on 80.

Whatever gains the overnight partnership generated ended in a dramatic collapse after lunch when Pakistan lost five wickets for 33 runs, including 3 for 4 in the space of 18 balls.

The slide began in the seventh over after lunch, when Bishoo had Mohammad Nawaz caught at short leg. He landed the ball on a good length in the rough outside the left-hander's off stump and extracted just enough turn to pick up an inside edge to Johnson, who stuck out his left hand to take a sharp catch.

Bishoo's next wicket came four overs later, when Ali, on 91, gifted his wicket away. Seeing a liberally flighted delivery, Azhar started shaping for a sweep, before realising the ball was too far outside off stump for the shot. Instead of leaving the ball alone, Azhar offered a limp drive and only succeeded in guiding it to Bravo at first slip.

His knock spanned 347 minutes, came of 234 balls and included six fours and a six.

Holder then came back to grab the final two wickets to end the innings at 208 an hour into the afternoon session. He bettered his previous best in Tests of 3/15 against England at Bridgetown in 2015.

Scoreboard

WI vs Pakistan

Pakistan inns 281

WI 1st inns 337

Pakistan 2nd inns (o/n 87-4)

Pakistan 2nd inns

S Aslam c Joseph b Holder 17

A Ali c Bravo b Bishoo 91

A Shafiq c Bravo b Holder 0

Y Khan c Dowrich b Holder 0

M Ul Haq c Bishoo b Chase 4

S Ahmed c Bravo b Bishoo 42

M Nawaz c Johnson b Bishoo 19

M Amir run out 8

W Riaz c Johnson b Holder 1

Y Shah lbw Holder 0

Z Babar not out 15

Extras nb2 2

Total all out 208

Fall of wkts: 37, 41, 41, 48, 134, 175, 189, 192, 193, 208.

Bowling: S Gabriel 15-1-36-0(2nb, 1w), A Joseph 14-3-41-0 (1w), J Holder 17.3-5-30-5, K Brathwaite 1-0-5-0, R Chase 15-1-47-1, D Bishoo 19-2-46-3.

WI 2nd inns (target 153)

K Brathwaite not out 44

L Johnson lbw Shah 12

D Bravo c Sarfraz b Shah 3

M Samuels c Zulfiqar b Shah 10

J Blackwood b Wahab 4

R Chase c Nawaz b Wahab 2

S Dowrich not out 36

Extras 2lb, 1nb 3

Total for 5 wkts 114

Fall of wkts: 29, 35, 57, 63, 67.

Bowling: M Amir 8-0-29-0 (1nb), W Riaz 8-0-30-2, Y Shah 13-4-30-3, Z Babar 3-1-3-0, M Nawaz 4-0-20-0.