Jones leaves tongues wagging in MLS

Joevin Jones has been one of the most talked about players in the latter part of the ongoing American Major League Soccer (MLS) season as he helped Seattle Sounders not only reach the playoffs but provided two great assists on their 3-0 blow out of Dallas FC a few days ago.

And now his teammates are describing him as one of most potent wingers in the league.

“I’ve told him, he has the potential to play in Europe, easily,” teammate Nelson Valdez said. “I still think he’s playing just 50 percent of what he can.”

Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer added: “I think he is a winger at heart. He’s honestly a very good one-v-one defender. I think people don’t expect that from him because of his attacking qualities, but you don’t see a lot of people running past him. He’s definitely a winger at heart, but I think this role suits him.”

Jones plays more of an attacking winger for T&T but is asked to perform a more defensive role for Seattle. And about thoughts that he’s only realised 50 percent of his potential, Schmetzer sees him potentially going higher.

“Keep working. Keep doing what he’s doing,” Schmetzer said. “He has a ton of talent. He’s still young. Getting used to maybe playing at left back for us, when he plays in the midfield for his national team, some of those nuances, as you get a little older, you get more experienced. You take what games give you.”

T&T fans will be hoping Jones turns up the heat on joevi 11 when Costa Rica visits for a World Cup qualifier at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Playing for T&T a blessing, says DC United player

Forward Taofik Lucas-Walker made his debut for this country’s national under 20 team at the just concluded Caribbean Championship in Curacao. Lucas-Walker played his part in helping the team secure qualification for the CONCACAF Final round in Costa Rica next year, despite the team disappointingly losing to Antigua/Barbuda and Bermuda in its final two games.

The experience for Walker who qualifies to play for T&T as both his parents were born here, was a dream come true, he said.

“Suiting up for Trinidad and Tobago has truly been a blessing. It was such an honour to be selected to represent the country. There is no bigger honour in a football player’s career. In addition it has given me the opportunity to improve, along with the chance to represent my family for the country that I can call home,” Walker said.

He is currently a senior at the Georgetown Day High School in Washington. He is attached to the DC United Under 18 Academy as a right winger.

Lucas-Walker knows T&T has its work cut out in order to qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under 20 World Cup in South Korea but he is ready for the challenge. “I believe that the key to succeeding in the Concacaf rounds is knowing and embracing everyone’s strengths when it comes to what we put on the field.

“The T&T staff did an outstanding job applying our 4-3-3 formation and tactics to outsmart the opposition during the two week camp in Panama, and even the CFU rounds. ,” he said.

Latapy excited about Elite youth programme

Former national captain and recent Under 17 head coach Russell Latapy is upbeat about the recent revelations by the TTFA to implement its Elite Youth Development Programme.

And the former Boavista and Glasgow Rangers man is anticipating the actioning of this massive project that will see focus being placed on the Under 13 age groups for national teams coming up through the ranks prior to the senior level.

“I am absolutely delighted about this. It has always been my feeling that we have a lot of knowledge here and talent and we needed to give more direction and nurturing towards this talent both for players and coaches. And I think a programme like this affords us that opportunity,” Latapy said.

“My incentive has always been being able to help the younger ones, to give guidance and pass on my knowledge and I am happy we will be getting the opportunity to do so in what is a bit of an easier way now with the project.

“I am fired about that,” Latapy continued: “It is an opportunity to give a lot of young men that chance to do something with their lives and to help their parents, their families. It has a to be a programme that would need to be well organised because there are a lot of kids in this country playing football. And we need it to be continuous. I congratulate the Association and NLCB for their vision.”