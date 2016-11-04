No Paul, Alexander as Nat Championships begin

WALTER ALIBEY

A clash between Jesse Beckles of the Cosmic Boxing Gym and Christian Mc Donald of Trumpet Boxing Gym in the 64kg division will be the feature fight on the card as the 2016 National Boxing Championship begins from 6 pm this evening at the Cosmic Boxing Gym, 149 St James Street, Battoo Avenue, Marabella.

Mc Donald holds the upperhand after beating his opponent when they last met three years ago, but Beckles is eager to gain revenge.

The outstanding Michael Alexander is the champion in the division but he will not compete after coaches agreed to have him prepare for the Caribbean Boxing Championships in Barbados next month, December 5-11.

Yesterday, Floyd Trumpet, coach for Olympic boxer Nigel Paul also confirmed that his bulky super heavyweight fighter will not compete at the national championship as there is no competition there for him. Trumpet scoffed at the idea of a potential boxer relishing the opportunity to face Paul in the ring.

Paul, who was knocked out at two minutes, 44 seconds in the opening round of his preliminary bout with Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba at the Olympics, will join Alexander as they await other qualifiers from the national championship.

Apart from the Beckles/Mc Donald fight, there will also be a keen match-up between Jean-Paul Cooper of World Class Gym and Kyleron Ruiz of Potential Boxing Gym in the 64kg division as well as a meeting between Mike Innis of Biomel and Dexter Villaroel (Biomel) in the 60kg contest.

The championship will continue tomorrow with other preliminary and semifinal bouts while the finals will take place on Sunday.

Card

Today

Bout 1: Elite Men 60kg

Mike Innis (Biomel) vs Dexter Villaroel (Biomel)

Bout 2: Elite Men 60kg

Anthony Ravello (YTC) vs Jermicah Jones (Biomel)

Bout 3: Elite Men 64kg

Jesse Beckles (Cosmic) vs Christian Mc Donald (Trumpet Boxing Gym)

Bout 4: Elite Men 64kg

Jean-Paul Cooper (World Class) vs Kyleron Ruiz (Potential Boxing Gym)

Bout 5: Junior Boys 52kg

Juan Rodriguez (East Port-of-Spain) vs Edwin Felix (East Port-of-Spain)

Bout 6: Youth Men 75kg

Miguel (East Port-of-Spain) vs Daniel Gill (Potential Boxing Gym)

Bout 7: Women 51kg

Angelique Ouevedo (Potential Boxing Gym) vs Kelly Forde (Trumpet Boxing Gym)

TOMORROW

Bout 8: Junior Boys 52kg

Nyrell Hosein (Biomel) vs Winner of Bout 5

Bout 9: Junior Boys 52kg

Meshach Thomas (East Port-of-Spain) vs Tyrique Hosein (Biomel)

Bout 10: Junior Boys 60kg

Darren Seepersad (Cosmic) vs Khatin James (Biomel)

Bout 11: Junior Boys 60kg

Moses Dempster (East Port-of-Spain) vs Josiah Cortez (Biomel)

Bout 12: Junior Boys 69kg

Joshua Sylvester (Biomel) vs Ruell Hope (Sand City Boxing Emporium)

Bout 13: Junior Boys 69kg

Josiah Hunte (YTC) vs Denzel Massy (Biomel)

Bout 14: Youth Men 64kg

John Powtan (Biomel) vs Daniel Ajim (Biomel)

Bout 15: Youth Men 64kg

Jacob Andrews (Golden Fist) vs Nathan Debsette (Biomel)

Bout 16: Youth Men 75kg

Nickel Joseph (Sand City Boxing Emporium) vs Winner Bout 6

Bout 17: Youth Men 75kg

Kevin Gonzalez (Cosmic) vs Kiel Mc Neil (Biomel)

Bout 18: Elite Men Novice 49kg Final

Kevin Persadie (YTC) vs Kevin Ramdeo (Cosmic)

Bout 19: Elite Men Novice 75kg

Aaron Williams (Bear Bartholomew & Gentle Daniel) vs Brian Gabriel (Fineline)

Bout 20: Elite Men Novice 91+ kg Final

Jealani Garcia (Fineline) vs Chad Warrick (Fineline)