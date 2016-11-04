Trestrail faces Tom Yew in Subway opener

WALTER ALIBEY

Under-18 tennis queen Emma Rose Trestrail will begin her quest in the annual Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at the Country Club, Maraval, when she takes on Jade Tom Yew in the Girls U-18 Singles on Court 2 of the main draw from 5:15 pm this afternoon.

Trestrail who assumed the top position among the Under-18 girls at the expense of her name-sake Emma Davis by beating her at the Catch Nationals and the Sagicor Tennis Championships, is favoured to win today and probably take it all the way to the title.

She looked on as Davis dominated the circuit last year as well as the early part of this year, before making her presence felt from the Schools Intercol Test event at Nelson Mandela Park, where she got the better of Davis in the Girls A Final, the start of her dominance to date.

Davis on the otherhand will also open her account with a tricky clash with Yin Lee Assang on court 1 at 6:45pm, as she hopes to make amends and take back the top position she once held.

Also among the u-18s Anya King will have a date with Thalia Skeene, daughter of T&T Pro League Chief Executive Officer Dexter Skeene from 6pm on court 1 while Destina Alttekin will take on Kadiya Roberts on court 2.

Meanwhile Aiden Carter who will also campaign in the Under-16 division, will today team-up with Adam Ramkissoon for a Senior Boys Doubles encounter against the pair of Liam Sheppard and Alijah Leslie from just after 5pm.

Carter and Ramkissoon, the top junior players in T&T, are expected to emerge victorious but could face tough challenges in the other rounds from the duo of Samuel West and Ethan Jeary, both of whom have existed in their shadows for the past years.

West and Jeary will begin against Aaron Chan and Edward Laquis on court 4, while the girls senior doubles will also get underway with the pair of Jade Ramrattan and Jade Law, taking on Rhyse Houlier and Janay Sealy on court 3.

Also today the boys u-10s will be featured in action as Kale Della Costa clashes with Ezekiel from 3pm; Alex Chin faces James Hadden; Nathan Martin meets Leeum Chan Pak and Zachery Byng will be up against Marcos Rodriguez in the singles.

Among the u-12s; Tim Pasea will be up agianst Daniel Jeary; Tyler Chamberlin will have a date with Beckham Sylvester; Tyler Hart faces Jamal Alexis; Lorcan Chan Pak meets Josh Gonsalves and Nicholas Ready will face Saqiv Williams in the singles category.

The U-14s will feature Janay Sealy up agianst Charlotte Merry on court 1; Kryshelle Cudjoe facing Emily Lawrence; Aralia Blackman coming up against Shauna Valentine and Aalisha Alexis meeting Kaela Frank.