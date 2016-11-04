Village back for 35th edition of T&T marathon

WALTER ALIBEY

The 35th edition of the T&T International Marathon will be held on the weekend of January 28 and 29 next year and organisers have agreed to revive the Marathon Village in celebration of this milestone.

It is felt the return of the village, which will feature cultural entertainment, will bring back the euphoria that was once known and connected with the event.

In a release yesterday, chairperson of the Marathon Committee, Diane Henderson called on spectators to come out in their numbers with families and friends, noting that the event will feature demonstrations on the pan, tassa and live performances that will serve as a cultural festival for foreign visitors and thereby be part of the tourism drive that the country needs desperately at this time.

Henderson also urged spectators to walk with their coolers and make it a family event as there will also be games and other demonstrations.

According to Henderson; “With just under three months to go to the nation’s premier event on the local calendar and the oldest continually staged marathon in the Caribbean, long distance runners can step up their training to tackle the ultimate, T&T International Marathon (TTIM) having completed several other middle distance events recently.”

For the race, runners can expect a clearly marked course, the same previously certified one used in recent years, starting at St Mary’s Junction, Freeport at 5 a.m. and finishing opposite Whitehall on Queen’s Park West. However slower runners and race walkers will have the option of starting at 3.30 am.

Also being held on Sunday 29 January is the Marathon Relay with teams of two, three or six runners contesting the marathon course.

Henderson, who has made a name for herself in the area of running, said the inaugural marathon relay in 2016 proved very popular with several celebrities and persons of national interest participating.

Among them, teams from the President’s House and the Office of the Chief Justice, led by Her Excellency Reena Carmona and Chief Justice Ivor Archie. Corporate companies are invited to come out and participate in the TTIM 5K fun run that will take place the day before.

Henderson said this is being held to continue the drive towards more movement and active lifestyles.

Meanwhile, the committee, in collaboration with Dr Nailah Adams and supported by the TT Olympic Committee, has launched the ‘Run for Life Programme’ which targets students attending the Servol St Ann’s/Cascade Motivational Centre and intends to train students on the fundamentals of being active while preparing for the Schools Team Relay.

Students are also to benefit in areas of discipline, goal setting, development of physical skills and nutrition as well as raising participants’ awareness, self-esteem and purpose.

A total of over $215,000 in prizes will be on offer come January 29. Finishers will receive 35th edition medals, the marathon magazine, giveaways, as well as water and gatorade at stations along the course. There will also be a medical station and massages among others.

The committee has also made a shuttle service available for runners from Port of Spain and environs who do not have transport to the start of the event.

Registration will be available online at www.ttmarathon.com and runners who register on or before November 30, will benefit from the “Early Bird” fee. Registered runners are to pick up their race bibs from January 16 at the T&T Olympic Committee office in Port of Spain.

Contributors are also asked to contact the TTMC at info@ttmarathon.com or call 757 7772 details.