Cultural Roots chase NFA First Division crown

Cultural Roots will be going all out for a win against Morvant Elements in the Northern Football Association (NFA) First Division final round today at New Ground, Queen’s Park Savannah from 3.45 pm to take the divisional crown.

The Dibe, Long Circular-based club which blanked Barataria Warriors 2-0 on Wednesday on goals from Christian Freitas and Jameel Herbert currently sits second on the table with 16 points from seven matches, one behind fellow promoted team Miscellaneous Laventille United which has completed its campaign.

Miscellaneous also has a goal-difference of plus-ten to Roots’ plus-six, meaning a draw result would not be enough for the latter, who captured the NFA Premier ten years ago.

In today’s other First Division match, St Ann All Stars faces Football Factory at TSTT Ground, Queen’s Park Savannah.

In Wednesday’s other match, Joshua Sitney (16th), Darius Riley (19th) and Andrew Rodriguez (39th) netted to give Malta Carib Alcons a 3-1 win over St Ann’s All Stars also at Long Circular. Keith Williams got a 68th minute consolation item for All Stars.

Meanwhile, the Premier Division will be decided tomorrow (Sunday) when joint leaders, St Francois Nationals and Maple FC play their final matches.

St Francois Nationals and Maple FC are joint top with 15 points from six matches each, three more than Queen’s Park Cricket Club.

However, St Francois Nationals has a superior goal-difference of plus-ten to Maple’s plus-six.

In the final round of matches, St Francois comes up against Belmont FC at TSTT Ground, Queen’s Park Savannah while Maple faces Queens Park at New Ground, Queen’s Park Savannah, both from 3.30 pm.

On Thursday, in the Premier Division, New Millenium whipped RSSR 3-1 at President’s Ground, St Ann’s, while there is also a disciplinary committee matter involving CMFA and New Millenium.

The winner of the Premier Division will advance to the T&T Football Association’s Champion of Champions and a possible place in the National Super League in 2017.

The NFA has made a decision to play its first ever night football match at the Queen’s Park Savannah on November 25. This will be the NFA’s knockout out final and it will be played on a specially marked field directly opposite Jerningham Avenue, Belmont.

Originally, the association had planned the night match for yesterday between Belmont FC and St Francois Nationals in the NFA Premier Division.

However, the league title is now so close with one round of matches to go and a decision was made to play the matches involving the teams in the title race at the same time on Sunday from 3.30 pm with St Franocis Nationals meeting Belmont FC on TSTT Ground, and Maple FC facing Queen’s Park Cricket Club on New Ground.

The knockout competition starts on Wednesday.