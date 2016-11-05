Pres Chaguanas in Central semis

Presentation College of Chaguanas advanced to the Secondary Schools Football League Central Zone Coca-Cola Inter-Col semifinals after a 2-1 win over Couva East Secondary at Carapichaima East Secondary Ground, yesterday.

Also advancing were Gasparillo Secondary and Chaguanas North Secondary.

This after Gasparillo blanked Tabaquite Secondary 2-0 and Edinburgh 500 Recreation Ground, while Chaguanas North also won by a similar 2-0 margin over Miracle Ministries at Couva East Secondary Ground.

Over in Tobago, Darrion Williams netted an 87th minute item to earn Goodwood High School a 1-0 win over Bishop’s High School in the second match of a quarterfinal double-header at Mt Pleasant on Thursday night.

Goodwood High now awaits the winner of the Signal Hill and Roxborough Secondary clash while Mason Hall which edged Scarborough Secondary 3-2 in Thursday’s first match will meet the winner of the Speyside Secondary and Pentecostal Light & Life match.

Meanwhile, Dwight Yorke scored a second-half double to lead Trinity College East to a 3-0 defeat of Princes Town West in the Championship Division Big-Five promotion battle. Keshorn Hackshaw opened the scoring for Trinity East in the 15th minute while Yorke got his double, in the 66th and 89th.

In the other match, Carapichaima East edged Malick Secondary 1-0 at Patna/River Estate Ground, Diego Martin.