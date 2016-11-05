Wurood looks set for a burn up at ‘Donny’

Wurood is napped to land division one of the Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Doncaster this afternoon, an eight-race programme which precedes a glitzy Breeders’ Cup meeting at Santa Anita; traditionally it’s an end-of-season highlight.

Overwhelming but very exciting and it’s bonfire night!.

Officially this is the last day of our 2016 turf-flat campaign which has continually featured training exploits of Newmarket-based William Haggas, an absolute ‘favourite’ in my book which tells its own story when supporting his runners.

Last month William landed a strongly-contested six furlongs maiden at Yarmouth with Loving; third was stable-companion, Wurood, a 17/2 chance, making her debut!

Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned, Wurood, drawn one, slightly missed the break under contract jockey Paul Hanagan but soon joined issue on the outside which, undoubtedly, was a negative.

Approaching the final furlong Wurood seemed nigh on terms with Loving but just flattened in the closing stages and was beaten just under two lengths; subsequent computation of the race-time revealed a promising effort and I’ll be surprised if this Dark Angel filly doesn’t improve considerably for the experience.

Obvious danger is Roger Varian-trained Victory Angel, a close third over seven furlongs of Town Moor fifteen days ago; this one comes out similarly to Wurood on my time-handicap which clearly illustrates they are superior.

First division looks much weaker, I’ll bet a newcomer wins it!

My attention has been drawn to a twenty-runner nursery handicap throughout this week; strangely it has yielded considerable reward down the years; with four places available I’m advising La Casa Tarifa, one of two Mark Johnston’ declarations, mount of ‘computer champion, Richard Kingscote.

Sir Michael Stoute is at Santa Anita but sneaks once-raced El Cap into Chelmsford tonight for the Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs; don’t oppose!