Molino up for MLS Comback Player of the Year award

Soca Warriors midfielder Kevin Molino has been shortlisted along with former England international Frank Lampard of New York City FC and Chris Pontius of the Philadelphia Union for the US Major League Soccer “Comeback Player of the Year” award. The winner will be announced on November 16th.

Last season, Molino, who has been axed by T&T for its opening two World Cup qualifying matches in the CONCACAF Final Round six-team series against Costa Rica (November 11) and Honduras (November) for disciplinary reasons, had his season cut short after tearing his ACL in May 2015. He was limited to just seven games in Orlando City’s inaugural MLS season, but Molino wasn’t satisfied with that.

During his recovery, Molino, a former Secondary Schools Football League standout worked harder than ever.

A former East Mucurapo Secondary student, he kept with training throughout the entire offseason, making sure he increased his fitness levels to their maximum potential.

Saying Molino had an impressive season is an understatement as he made 26 starts in 30 appearances, scoring 11 goals and earning eight assists this season while being outscored only by Cyle Larin, and came in second to Kaká for most assists. He played with passion, putting Orlando City ahead in critical moments and was also named to the MLS Team of the Week three times.

Off the field, Molino is still a positive force and is also focused on the task ahead and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club and this city.