Ruiz tko Beckles for gold

Kyleron Ruiz won gold medal on the opening day of the National Boxing Championships on Friday night at the Cosmic Boxing Gym at St James Street, Battoo Avenue, Marabella after beating Jesse Beckles in the feature fight of a four-bout proceedings by TKO.

Coached by Ralph Peterkin of Potential Boxing Gym, Ruiz had to come from behind to assure himself victory in the light welterweight contest after Beckles of Cosmic Boxing Gym claimed the opening round by pounding his opponent. But following new strategy from Peterkin, Ruiz stormed back into the figtht and clobbered his opponent in the other two rounds to get the judges decision.

Ruiz was only assured of the gold medal when he learnt that the two other boxers in the division could not show up as their request for time off from work was denied. National boxer Michael Alexander was the winner of the division last year, but pulled out of the championship to prepare for the Caribbean Boxing Championship in Barbados next month.

Meanwhile, debutant Angelique Quevedo has earned the right to compete for her first gold medal in the sport after she defeated Kelly Ford of the Trumpet Boxing Gym by split decision. Under the watchful eyes of her coach Peterkin, Quevedo outclassed her opponent in the 51 kg contest to qualify for the final which was schedule for last night against Tessa Hopson of Cosmic.

Yesterday, national coach Floyd Trumpet described the women’s contest as a good one, saying the women gave an excellent display for fighters who were competing for the first time.

Mike Inniss of Biomel Boxing Gym also progressed to Men Elite 60 kg final after whipping his colleague Dexter Villareol by unanimous decision. Like the light welterweight division, there were only four fighters which meant the other semi-final contest took place yesterday.

In another bout Edwin Felix advanced to yesterday’s quarter and sem- final rounds by virtue of beating Juan Rodriguez in a 52 kg fight by split decision. The East Port-of-Spain figthter got the better of his opponent in the latter rounds, despite a flurry of punches by Rodriguez in the opening round.