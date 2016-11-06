You are here

Home

Sam lifts Saddle Hill past Youth Stars

Nigel Simon
Published: 
Sunday, November 6, 2016
Hector Sam

Former England-based T&T striker Hector Sam scored a goal in each half to lead Saddle Hill Hotspur past Youth Stars 2-1 in a re-schedule  T&T Football Association National Super League Championship Division match at Pascal Recreation Ground, Maraval on Wednesday.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead when Henson Charles netted in the 28th, before Sam drew his team level in the 41st.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Sam fired in his second for a 2-1 lead which his team held onto to seal a sixth win in 12 matches.

Saddle Hill Hotspur, now has 19 points, six behind leaders Cunupia FC while  the University of T&T is second with 21, one more than Central 500 Spartans.

Yesterday, the Championship Division continued with a full slate of matches while today the Premier Division takes centre stage.  

Today’s matches
1976 Phoenix vs Defence Force, Canaan Rec. Grd, Bon Accord, 5 pm
Santa Rosa vs Police FC, Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya pm
Bethel Utd vs QPCC, Mt Gomery Rec. Grd, 6 pm
Siparia Spurs vs Marabella Family, Irwin Park, Siparia, 5 pm
Petrotrin Palo Seco vs Real Maracas, Palo Seco Municipal Stadium, Palo Seco, 6 pm
Guaya United vs Club Sando Moruga, New Lands Grd, Guaya, 3.30 pm
Matura Re United vs WASA FC,  Arima Municipal Stadium, 3.30 pm

Current T&TFA SNL Premier Division standings
TEAMS    P    W    D    L    GF    GA    Pts
Santa Rosa    19    12    5    2    41    18    41
Defence Force    19    10    5    4    46    36    35
Siparia Spurs    19    9    4    6    45    39    31
Club Sando Moruga    19    9    4    6    34    37    31
Police FC    18    8    5    5    29    21    29
Guaya Utd    19    8    4    7    38    32    28
Matura Re Utd    19    8    4    7    41    45    28
Petrotrin P/Seco    19    8    2    9    45    39    26
1976 Phoenix    19    5    10    4    32    28    25
Real Maracas    19    7    3    9    33    32    24
WASA FC    18    6    3    9    26    38    21
Bethel Utd    19    5    4    10    30    44    19
QPCC    19    4    5    10    30    40    17
Marabella Family    19    3    2    14    22    43    11

Sport