Sam lifts Saddle Hill past Youth Stars

Former England-based T&T striker Hector Sam scored a goal in each half to lead Saddle Hill Hotspur past Youth Stars 2-1 in a re-schedule T&T Football Association National Super League Championship Division match at Pascal Recreation Ground, Maraval on Wednesday.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead when Henson Charles netted in the 28th, before Sam drew his team level in the 41st.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Sam fired in his second for a 2-1 lead which his team held onto to seal a sixth win in 12 matches.

Saddle Hill Hotspur, now has 19 points, six behind leaders Cunupia FC while the University of T&T is second with 21, one more than Central 500 Spartans.

Yesterday, the Championship Division continued with a full slate of matches while today the Premier Division takes centre stage.

Today’s matches

1976 Phoenix vs Defence Force, Canaan Rec. Grd, Bon Accord, 5 pm

Santa Rosa vs Police FC, Marvin Lee Stadium, Macoya pm

Bethel Utd vs QPCC, Mt Gomery Rec. Grd, 6 pm

Siparia Spurs vs Marabella Family, Irwin Park, Siparia, 5 pm

Petrotrin Palo Seco vs Real Maracas, Palo Seco Municipal Stadium, Palo Seco, 6 pm

Guaya United vs Club Sando Moruga, New Lands Grd, Guaya, 3.30 pm

Matura Re United vs WASA FC, Arima Municipal Stadium, 3.30 pm

Current T&TFA SNL Premier Division standings

TEAMS P W D L GF GA Pts

Santa Rosa 19 12 5 2 41 18 41

Defence Force 19 10 5 4 46 36 35

Siparia Spurs 19 9 4 6 45 39 31

Club Sando Moruga 19 9 4 6 34 37 31

Police FC 18 8 5 5 29 21 29

Guaya Utd 19 8 4 7 38 32 28

Matura Re Utd 19 8 4 7 41 45 28

Petrotrin P/Seco 19 8 2 9 45 39 26

1976 Phoenix 19 5 10 4 32 28 25

Real Maracas 19 7 3 9 33 32 24

WASA FC 18 6 3 9 26 38 21

Bethel Utd 19 5 4 10 30 44 19

QPCC 19 4 5 10 30 40 17

Marabella Family 19 3 2 14 22 43 11