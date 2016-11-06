SporTT disappoints Parliament’s JSC

I want to express my dissatisfaction with the performance, or lack thereof, with the management of the SporTT when it faced the Joint Select Committee of Parliament on Wednesday.

The same unprepared fashion most of our teams and athletes regularly find themselves in when taking on the world was very vivid by those in charge at SporTT.

However, in every team there are players who stand out and the legal officer, Naveen Maraj, and the facilities manager, Anthony Blake, appeared to be the prepared players both of whom captured the attention of the JSC members with positive and confident responses to questions thrown at them.

However, for those of us who watched the proceedings and who read the T&T Guardian’s article written by Gail Alexander, a seasoned political reporter in Thursday’s publication, we must be concerned over the current state of sport, in the boardroom since it reflects what happens on the field of play.

Wade Mark, chairman of the JSC, asked Michael Phillips, the chairman of SporTT the first question: “What is the status of the implementation of the many recommendations in the special audit report from the auditor general?

Not satisfied with the chairman’s response Mark asked: “Are you familiar with this audit?

Phillips relpied: “Yes.”

Mark: “There are 15 recommendations. Could you tell us within the year that you were in receipt of this report (November 28, 2014 to November 2, 2016), how many of the 15 recommendations that SporTT implemented?

From here on the lack of preparation surfaced and from then it was not good for SporTT.

Newly-appointed Minister of Public Utilities Fitzgerald Hinds’ approach to the sitting was that of a lawyer cross-examining the witness for the defence, while Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus displayed her union hat.

But one cannot blame the JSC approach because SporTT officials were out of their depth and seemed corned as they were flanked by some serious-looking officials from the Auditor’s General Office and politicians, all of whom knew their way around the Parliament Chamber during the meeting which lasted for more than two hours.

Among the many issues for which SporTT had no answers were the dismissal of workers, the hiring of a consultancy firm, the absence of a human resources department and the frequency in which chief executive officers pass through the boardroom door.

JSC member Dr Tim Gopeesingh, said he found it strange that a company which was formed in 2004 was operating with a sport policy that was established in 2002.

However, in their defence, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Ian Ramdhani, said that the ministry was formulating a new policy going forward and it would comprise many of the recommendations outlined by the Auditor’s General Report.

A review of the Auditor General Report on the operations of SporTT points to the urgency for the transformation in the governance and management of sport in T&T.

It raised several questions about effective strategic planning, implementation and monitoring and evaluation.

The Report points out that several factors are effecting the proper functioning of SporTT:

• Frequent changes in CEOs. The success of any organisation requires a minimum acceptable level of stability, especially at the managerial level.

However, the regular changing of CEOs at SporTT does not help in ensuring trust and integrity in the organisation by its employees, sporting bodies and the general population. Furthermore, the strategic planning process becomes shambolic. At the moment, SporTT is without a confirmed CEO.

• Performance Indicators are not clearly defined nor measurable in the 2012-2016 Draft Strategic Plan. As such SporTT is unable to measure clearly its successes in relation to its objectives. At the time of the report, baseline data, a key variable in strategic planning to allow for measuring performance, was not available.

• Even more alarming it was stated that “SporTT does not have performance indicators to measure potential growth in these sporting disciplines to inform the construction of these projects” (p.8), yet still some are conjecturing without any evidence or programme that these facilities will automatically result in increased participation in these disciplines and provide medal hopefuls in the future.

• In terms of using elite athletes as a justification for the construction of the facilities, it was stated for the period 2011-2013, there were 57 elite athletes, of which track and field accounted for 41 athletes in 2013.

• Although the Ministry of Sport and SporTT promoted then and now the idea of developing sport tourism through the national facilities in cycling, swimming and tennis, there was no clearly defined strategic road map for promoting sport tourism.

Another example of putting the cart before the horse relates to the absence of any schedule of events. Furthermore, there has never been any clearly defined sport tourism policy to ensure the facilities become cash cows.

The gauntlet has been thrown down to SporTT chairman Phillips and the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs to get their act together and to ensure that the policy which outlines sport for all becomes a reality and not only focus on the 15 sporting disciplines that are under its purview.