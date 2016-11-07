Wilson and O’Young keep Blasters perfect

Aaron Wilson and Luc O’Young played unbeaten as Carenage Blasters edged Gladiators 4-3 for their second straight win in the WASA Invitational Team Table Tennis Tournament at WASA Sports and Cultural Club, St Joseph on Saturday.

However, it was Gladiators which made the winning start in the tie when Aaron Edwards swept aside Kenwin Small 11-7, 11-5, 11-8.

Wilson, a two-time Caribbean Junior champion then got Blasters on the board when he defeated Guyana’s Joel Allen 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 but Guyana’s Shemar Britton then swept past guest player Reeza Burke, a five-time national champion 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 to restore Gladiators’ lead.

O’Young even things up for Gladiators courtesy his 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 12-10 win over Rod Singh, but the see-saw battle swung back in Gladiators favour when 12-time national champion Aleena Ewdards overcame Nikoli Barbour-Alexis, 11-8, 11-5, 12-10.

Joshua Maxwell kept Blasters in the tie by beating Astra Edwards-Bennett 11-6, 8-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-4, and in the deciding doubles clash, Wilson and O’Young powered past Britton and Aleena Edwards 11-9, 11-8, 11-3.

Blasters now has six points from their two matches, two more than the trio of D’Abadie Youths, WASA and Himalaya Tough Guys, while Gladiators has two points.

Host club, WASA gets its first win, 4-2 over Baggoo Himilaya Tough Guys led by wins from Curtis Humphreys and Brittany Joseph.

On Table One, Tough Guys dominated with Barbadian Mark Dowell beating Franklyn Seechan 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 and 65-year-old Canada-based David Mahabir an 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 winner over Kenneth Parmanand.

Fourth ranked local, Curtis Humphreys had WASA’s lone win, 11-3, 11-6, 11-6 over Terry Corbin.

And on Table Two, it was all WASA as Ancil Russell got the better of Anil Ramlakhan 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-7; Riad Abasali beat Imtiaz Mohammed 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 and Joseph held off Wesly Dookhoo, 14-12, 12-10, 11-9.

On Friday when the tournament served off Dowell and Dookhoo combined to win a decisive doubles match as Tough Guys stunned D’Abadie Youths 4-3.

With both teams locked at 3-3 in the best-of-seven match series, Dowell and Dookhoo came-from-behind to beat another Barbadian Trevor Farley and Sherdon Pierre 8-11, 9-11, 11-2, 11-9, 11-8.

This year a new champion will be crowned in the five-team tournament after last year’s winner, the University of T&T opted out along with beaten finalist Arima Hawks are also out.

The round-robin series was expected to end last night (Sunday) at the end of which the top four will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday while the final and third place matches are carded for Thursday.

The tournament winner will collect $12,000, while second gets $6,000 and third, $3,000.