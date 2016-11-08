​Disappointing finish for Ames in Classic

RICHMOND—Trinidad and Tobago-born Stephen Ames closed with a final round even-par 72 to finish down the leaderboard at the US$2 million Dominion Charity Classic here Sunday.

The 52-year-old, now a regular member on the PGA Tour Champions, finished six-over 222 to be 51st at the scenic Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. Scott McCarron took the top honours when he beat Tom Byrum in a sudden-death playoff, after sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the first hole.

Both players shot final round 69s to finish regulation tied at 13-under. Ames, meanwhile, a three-time PGA Tour winner, started the day 49th on the leaderboard but failed to improve his fortunes significantly. He began brightly enough, birdying the 428-yard par-4 1st but back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh left him one-over at the turn.

On the back nine, Ames slid to two over when he dropped a shot on the 430-yard par-4 11th but he picked himself up to finish strongly.

First, he knocked down a birdie on the par-4 13th and followed up with another on the par-3 17th to find himself back on even par.

Ames had struggled over the first two rounds, shooting a disappointing 76 on the opening day and 74 in Saturday’s second round.